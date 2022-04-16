Joe Alwyn Explains Why He Likes To Keep His Relationship With Taylor Swift So Private

Joe Alwyn‘s lips are sealed when it comes to his relationship with Taylor Swift!

As fans know, the couple has been together for a hot minute now – about five years, to be specific. Despite Joe and Taylor being together for so long, the world does not really know too many deets about their relationship! In fact, they have even made only a couple of public appearances together since they started dating in 2016.

So when asked by Elle UK about their romance in a new interview, the 31-year-old actor admitted that the decision to remain so quiet on it isn’t necessarily about wanting to be “guarded and private” but instead a “response to something else.” He added:

“We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. The more you give and frankly, even if you don’t give it, something will be taken.”

For her part, Taylor explained that keeping her relationship as low-key as possible has helped make her everyday life feel more normal. The singer-songwriter shared with Rolling Stone in November 2020:

“I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids. Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture – the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy.”

Understandable!

We guess Swifties will just have to keep listening for the details about their relationship in her songs for now!

[Image via WENN, Taylor Swift/Instagram]