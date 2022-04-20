Joe Alwyn FINALLY Addresses Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors!

It’s the question on every Swiftie’s mind!

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have been dating for five-plus years now, so it’s not unreasonable for people to wonder when they’ll finally tie the knot. Unfortunately, these are two celebs who would rather leave people guessing — as Joe made very clear in a new interview with WSJ Magazine.

Finally addressing the long-swirling engagement rumors, he joked:

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins.”

True enough — whether it’s suspicion about a certain ring or clues in the lyrics (“I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings”), fans have become convinced that the couple was engaged many times over the years.

That got ramped up a couple months ago when the tabloid Life & Style published a report claiming a source had confirmed the engagement. While many Swifties didn’t buy it, some actually went further and said they couldn’t be engaged — because they were already married! So yeah, that’s what Joe is dealing with when he answers these questions. So he answers carefully, when he even does.

OK, so is this finally a firm denial then? Well, not exactly. He said:

“I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

Echoing his previous sentiments from a recent Elle interview, the 31-year-old reflected:

“We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given. So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?”

The notoriously tight-lipped actor revealed that he’d “like to feel slightly less guarded sometimes in interviews or in whatever kind of interactions,” but his decision to keep walls up is “just a knee-jerk response to the culture we live in.” He observed:

“If you give it to them, it just opens the door.”

We can’t really argue with that. It seems like these two private people are very well suited for each other, TBH!

Now we just have to figure out a way to stop wanting to know all about their relationship so they’ll start telling us about it… Man, now we’re feeling Catch-22! LOLz!

