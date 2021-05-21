Taylor Swift 'Can See Herself Marrying' Joe Alwyn After Their Quarantine Together!

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are in it for the long haul!

2020 was the year that broke so many couples as people were stripped of amenities and freedom — and space! So many significant others couldn’t survive being stuck in close quarters together for all those months!

But a source recently told Entertainment Tonight the couple is still “so in love” — and while other relationships have been tested and even destroyed by being stuck in quarantine together, their bond has only grown stronger throughout the pandemic:

“They grew closer than ever during the quarantine, and she really trusts him. They’ve been continuing to be pretty low-key about their relationship to the outside world to continue to protect it.”

As you may know, the pair have been dating for over four years and have kept their relationship extremely private. While we haven’t seen too much from them, we have seen their romance play out through the 31-year-old’s music, as fans have picked out countless references to the man who is making her happier and healthier than ever.

And it seems like she may have found the one, so much so the insider confessed how Taylor and Joe have talked about the possibility of walking down the aisle soon.

“They’ve discussed future plans and Taylor can see herself marrying Joe one day.”

Say goodbye to Mr. Perfectly fine and hello to potentially Mr. Swift! So exciting!

We wish we understood better just what Taylor loves most about her relationship with Joe — but actually the fact we don’t know is apparently what she loves most!

In November 2020, the superstar opened up to Rolling Stone that her low-key romance with Alwyn has allowed her to enjoy “bits of normalcy.” She explained at the time:

“In knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids.”

But she recently gave her beau a rare mention while accepting the Global Icon Award at the Brit Awards, saying:

“Thank you, Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, Joe.”

Love it! How excited are you about the possibility of Taylor and Joe getting married? Let us know in the comments (below)!

