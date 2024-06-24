Eek! Taylor Swift Swallowed A BUG While Performing At London Eras Tour Show! WATCH!

Taylor Swift had a very unwelcome guest onstage with her at The Eras Tour in London!

On Sunday night, the 34-year-old pop star had an exciting show when she invited her boyfriend Travis Kelce onstage for a surprise performance of I Can Do It With A Broken Heart. But before the couple got to dance and sing the night away, another surprise guest stole the show during her performance of All Too Well (10 Minute Version).

A video has been circulating X (Twitter) showing the creepy crawly scene! In the middle of belting out the lyrics to her smash hit, Tay Tay suddenly says:

“I swallowed a bug!”

Oh no!

But she keeps pushing on like a pro. Mz. Swift didn’t even slip up or stutter on a word until she finished the chorus. Then, she turned away from the microphone to cough (and hopefully get rid of the bug)! See the video (below):

????| Full video of Taylor Swift swallowing a bug at Night 3 of 'The Eras Tour' in London! #LondonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/chRTWm1E07 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 24, 2024

Yikes!

Such an icky moment, right?! But Taylor is proving time and time again nothing will slow her down during her performances! Bugs, broken shoes, wardrobe malfunctions? She’s the master of a smooth recovery! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

