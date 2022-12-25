Weird Gifts Celebs Have Given Each Other Over The Years!

When it comes to gift-giving, many celebrities like to go all out. We mean, what else do you expect from the rich and famous? However, sometimes it’s not in a good way! We’re talking about some pretty strange items that people have gifted each other over the years, such as a vomit bag, a rat, and teeth necklaces. Not joking here!

Want to know more? Check out some of the most bizarre and outrageous presents from celebrities — everyone from Lady GaGa to Angelina Jolie — below!

Related: Mariah Carey Loses Out On Being The ‘Queen Of Christmas’ After Trademark Dispute!

Blood vials…

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton are no strangers to giving each other an odd gift. The former couple, who were married from 2000 to 2003, made headlines everywhere back in the day when they gave each other necklaces that contained their blood inside. Yeah, they really did that! And while many people were weirded out by the gesture at the time, Billy Bob insisted the stories about their romance, including the jewelry items, was not “as crazy as people wrote about it.” The 67-year-old told the Hollywood Foreign Press Association‘s HFPA in Conversation podcast in 2018:

“The necklaces were a very simple thing. ‘Hey, let’s poke our finger with a pin and smear a little on there, and when we’re away from each other, we’ll wear the necklace.’ That was that easy, but by the time it came out in the press, it sounded like we were wearing a bucket of blood around our necks.”

But he cannot deny, it was unexpected at the time!

More Blood Necklaces

Years later, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox took a page out of Angelina and Billy Bob’s book. The 32-year-old rapper posted several pictures on Instagram to celebrate Valentine’s Day in February 2021 – including one photo that showed off a necklace with a drop of blood inside it. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Whaaaaaaa?!

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, MGK later revealed that Megan gave him the drop of her blood to keep as a memento while she was away filming a new movie. He explained to the host:

“Well, she was actually going out of town to film a movie, and this was really new in our relationship. I didn’t have a passport either, so she was going out to Bulgaria, and so I was kinda freaking out like, ‘You’re gonna leave and I can’t even come see you.’ I mean, some people give a handkerchief to their partner. She gave me her DNA.”

Guess we cannot expect anything less from twin flames…

A Vomit Bag???

OK, EWWWW! When Lady GaGa made her acting debut on American Horror Story: Hotel years ago, the 36-year-old singer apparently became so nervous for her first day on set that she vomited into a plastic bag… and then proceeded to give the said vomit bag of puke to show creator Ryan Murphy. Disgusting. Nothing says you’re glad to be here quite like a sack full of the last thing you ate. She explained to Entertainment Tonight in December 2015:

“’I threw up on the way in a Ziploc bag in my Rolls Royce, and I saved it and brought it for Ryan Murphy. He was like, ‘Oh, you think you can disgust me? You can’t.’ The thing is, you think you can’t get anything past him, but then he met me.’”

Yeah, we would not have been as chill as Ryan with this one!

Teeth Necklaces

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz like to keep each other close to their hearts by wearing each other’s teeth around their necks. The 27-year-old model first revealed on her Instagram Stories in March 2021 that she made their wisdom teeth into necklaces, saying:

“i got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @brooklynbeckham you’re my best friend”

The son of Victoria and David Beckham then shared several snaps of the jewelry piece around his neck, writing:

“The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiance x I love you like crazy You are the best thing that has ever happened to me Love you @nicolaannepelt”

At the time, the couple did not give any more details about the bold fashion statement. But a month later, Nicola finally shared the backstory behind the gold teeth in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. She revealed that the jewelry company Anito Ko had plated the tooth for her before explaining:

“I just finished filming a movie, and Brooklyn’s teeth were really bothering him … He was the set photographer on my film. We were trying to figure out when a good date was [to get his wisdom teeth out]. It was right before his birthday.”

Where did she get the idea for the sentimental gift? Her mom, of course. The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress said she had her own wisdom teeth removed a couple of years ago and her momma made one of them into a pendant necklace – which she ended up giving to Beckham:

“My mom had my wisdom tooth from like five years ago, which is very bizarre, in her closet. So I did the same for him. He wears mine and I wear his. All of our wisdom stuck in a tooth.”

What can we say? Love makes people do wild things at times — like gifting their teeth to their significant other!

A RAT?!

As you may have heard, when Jared Leto stepped into the role of the Joker for the movie Suicide Squad, he was known for giving some pretty innteresting gifts. In fact, rumors were going around that he gave Margot Robbie a dead rat in a box to get into character. However, that is not true – somewhat. It was actually a live one! Their co-star Viola Davis told Vogue in 2021 during a rehearsal, the cast watched as Jared was about to pull a prank on her, recalling:

“I was saying loudly, ‘Don’t open the box!’ I was halfway out the door when she opened the box, and saw the biggest black rat you could imagine. Then…she cooed at it. No fear. Open. Receptive. Full of joy.”

And while the gift was meant to be nothing more than a prank, Margot ended up keeping the animal as a pet, affectionately naming him Rat Rat. How original… LOLz! She previously said on Jimmy Fallon Live in 2016:

“At first I thought this was disgusting. But then after that…I was like, I’m not going to kill him. So I ended up keeping him as a pet. I ended up getting him like a sweet little playpen, a slide, a hammock, and a leash because I wanted to take him to set and walk him around… But then our landlord at the place I was staying found out.”

However, Rat Rat’s time with Margot was short-lived. Once her landlord found out about the pet, she had to give him away. But don’t worry, he ended up in a good home with director Guillermo del Toro! Good for Rat Rat!

Condoms For The Prez!

Buying a present for a president is probably pretty hard. But in 2015, GQ gave multiple celebrities the challenge to give a gift to then-President Barack Obama in order to celebrate his work in the White House. And they did not disappoint. One bought Barack golf clubs, another got him a watch, and Amy Schumer? Well, she presented the 61-year-old politician with a box of Trojan condoms. Hey, it’s the thought that counts — and do you really think he was complaining?! LOLz.

Inneresting Decor

Ed Sheeran wasn’t afraid to give Sam Smith a NSFW gift! During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 30-year-old singer revealed the Perfect artist delivered them a rather large item – an over 6-foot marble statue of a penis. They shared:

“It’s actually wild. I thought it was a joke. It’s a 6’2” marble penis. It’s 2 tons. I’m going to have to get it craned into my house.”

When Kelly asked where Sam would keep the massive figure, they joked that they would most likely turn it into a water fountain. HA! Imagine coming over to Sam Smith’s home and finding a giant marble penis statue displayed front and center in a water fountain!? Ch-ch-check out the confession below:

Innerestingly enough, this is not the first time Ed has gifted someone a peen. In 2021, Elton John spilled that he also received a d**k statue from the musician – which he had to keep out of sight:

“I suggested to David [Furnish] that I should put it in the garden. And he said, ‘No, we have children.’ Now it’s kind of hidden in an area where they wouldn’t see it.”

It seems like Ed has a gifting pattern!

10,000 Bees!

There is nothing that screams the perfect wedding present quite like… a hive of bees?! Back in the day, Samuel L. Jackson decided to congratulate Ryan Reynolds and his former wife Scarlett Johansson’s marriage in 2008 with 10,000 bees (!!!!), a beehive, some beekeeping outfits, and a lifetime subscription to the American Beekeepers Journal. OMG! The Deadpool actor said on The Late Show With David Letterman in 2009:

“The next thing I know, I’m making honey and what’s fantastic about this is that you know it’s actually a great security system because a lot of people are afraid of alarms, some people are afraid of guard dogs. But I don’t know anyone who’s not afraid of terrible, terrible swarms of bees.”

It’s certainly the gift that keeps on giving…

Toilets For Four

When DJ Khaled turned 47, he received quite the birthday gift from none other than Drake in the form of not one, not two, not three, but four luxury toilets. But they are not just any high-end cans! Nope, he was given Toto toilets. The record producer took to the ‘gram at the time to show the unique present, saying:

“@champagnepapi real talk – my Queen and I been wanting this for our house!! thank u my brother!!. Nahhh this No regular toilet this that TOTO! Same model as the ones in the embassy…I LIKE WHAT DRAKE LIKE!! Love brother!! Thank you for the gift.”

According to Khaled in the video, the toilets come complete with heat seats, a UV light cleaning system, air-refreshing deodorizers, a night light, a bidet function, and remote control operation. He added:

“If you’ve ever been to Drake’s house, you know Drake’s house is worth, like, 500 million dollars. So yes, Toto. It’s not about the money, it’s just about, he went and got the best of the best so he gifted us a few of these Toto toilet bowls and I’m hearing…I ain’t try it yet but I’m hearing there’s some music involved too, might play some music. Nah, real talk! Shout-out to Toto, Drake, thank you for this gift. This is the most amazing toilet bowl I’ve ever seen in my life!”

Aww. He sounded really appreciative of those toilet bowls! You can ch-ch-check them out (below):

Wow, these are certainly something!

Which present did you find to be the weirdest, Perezcious readers? Let us know your reactions in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, FayesVision/WENN]