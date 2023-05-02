A Cockroach Walked The Red Carpet At The Met Gala -- And Twitter Can’t Stop Joking About It!

What’s a party without someone — or someTHING — to crash it??

If you tuned in to fashion’s biggest night at the 2023 Met Gala Monday, you probably have a shortlist of your favorite celebrity looks… from Kim Kardashian absolutely dripping in pearls, to Rihanna bringing in the flowers for May Day, Doja Cat’s rather literal take on her stage name, and even Florence Pugh’s newly shaved head — there was certainly no shortage of entertaining outfits to gaze upon. But let’s not get hasty with picking favorites just yet, because we have a feeling there may be one guest who you’re completely leaving out of consideration.

Debuting on the red carpet this year, despite not having an invite, was none other than an authentic New York City COCKROACH!

Ewww!

During the coveted celebration of fashion, Variety took to Twitter to post a look at the six-legged freak, sarcastically writing, “a cockroach has arrived at the #MetGala.” In their video, you can see the invasive insect crawling its way up the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art steps as photographers patiently awaited the next big celeb entrance. You can even hear someone yelling at photographer Kevin Mazur, “Get a photo! Get a photo! Kevin, get a photo!” — and you better believe Kevin delivered!

In the footage, you can see him pacing the little critter as it made its way across the carpet, looking like he was about to step on it, but first had to snap a few shots. See (below):

He then posed for a pic while showing off the shot, but eventually, the little bug’s life came to an end as someone did indeed step on it. Variety wrote in a follow up tweet:

“It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on. #RIP”

See (below):

It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on. #RIP pic.twitter.com/cqtmfFNaKV — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

Hey, if you’re going to get stepped on, it might as well be be at the Met, where we’re sure the shoe in question was designer! LOlz!

Fans of the live broadcast didn’t miss a beat with the unexpected guest, though, tweeting things like:

“That cockroach at the #MetGala served” “Omg! Who she wearing???? #MetGala” “Did the photographer get its good side” “It was the star at the moment.”

Another artist even painted a pic of the little roach in a gown, which you can see (below):

I painted the Met Gala cockroach pic.twitter.com/Rtw8x6pPS9 — Travis Chapman (@Travispaints) May 2, 2023

Well, since Zendaya’s former stylist Law Roach retired, there was room for a new roach to enter the chat. We just weren’t expecting it to be quite so literal!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Vogue & National Geographic/YouTube]