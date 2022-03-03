McDonald’s Customer Drank An Entire Coke Zero – Only To Find MAGGOTS At The Bottom!

One woman had the shock of her life after chugging down a Coke Zero from a local McDonald’s.

Natalia Reynolds, who is pregnant, went into the fast-food establishment in Goole, East Riding of Yorkshire, England on February 24, where she ordered a beverage to go with her meal. She drank the whole thing – only to discover when she looked down into the cup that there were maggots at the bottom! Yeah, you read that right. There were freaking maggots inside the cup!! She recalled to The Sun:

“It wasn’t until later on in the evening until I noticed the maggots. I was collecting stuff to put in the bin and I picked up the empty cups, looked inside and I was like ‘oh my god, there’s maggots’ It was terrifying. It was disgusting and it was awful.”

So gross!!! The 27-year-old claimed the critters were inside the ice cubes but believed they were dead. Thankfully, she did not find the maggots in her mouth nor notice that the beverage tasted any different.

After the discovery, Natalia returned to the chain restaurant. However, the reaction from the staff members wasn’t exactly what she was hoping for! While the employees were disgusted by the worm-like creatures, she said they were primarily baffled by the situation and never offered up an apology:

“All the members of staff came to have a look at the drink and basically looked at me in disgust as if to say ‘urgh, you drank that?’ I was thinking ‘you should be apologising to me’. There was no remorse or apology.”

The employees asked if she wanted another drink, but Natalia refused, saying she had been “put off” from eating at McDonald’s. She ended up leaving the cup with the staff members for further investigation but has yet to get some sort of explanation as to what happened.

But even though Natalia has tried reaching out to McDonald’s for an apology about the maggot-infested coke through email, she has been ignored by the company. According to The Sun, the fast-food chain claimed the issue had been investigated, and they “did not find any evidence of pest activity.” A spokesperson said in a statement:

“Food safety is of the utmost importance to us and we place great emphasis on quality control, following rigorous standards to avoid any imperfections. When the matter was brought to the attention of our restaurant and Customer Services team we investigated immediately. Our approved pest company visited the restaurant and did not find any evidence of pest activity. We therefore asked the customer to return the foreign object to us for further investigation. Our Customer Services Team will continue to liaise with the customer to help find a resolution.”

Still, the experience left the mom-to-be worried:

“I was 24 weeks pregnant at the time [now 25 weeks pregnant] and it just made me extra concerned knowing I’d drunk this.”

It’s safe to say that she won’t be returning to McDonald’s anytime soon, and honestly, we would not blame her! Natalia told the outlet that she’ll be heading to KFC from now on. Hopefully, she does not find any maggots inside their beverages too!

Let this be a warning to all. Never give evidence back to a corporation before acquiring a lawyer!

