Kaley Cuoco FREAKS OUT After Being Pranked With Cockroaches On The Flight Attendant Set!

Kaley Cuoco did NOT appreciate a certain prank pulled on her while working on The Flight Attendant!

The 36-year-old actress recently shared several videos and photos of her cast and crew members’ practical jokes on set, including one in particular that completely scared the absolute bejeezus out of her. Cuoco re-shared a video from set costumer Jayde Moon, which showed The Big Bang Theory alum’s trailer bathroom covered all over in … fake cockroaches.

Aimed at Cuoco, the caption read on Instagram Story:

“You’re not safe with me.”

Ha! OMG!

Another clip from outside of the trailer shows the reaction of when the Charmed star discovers the terrifying sight. Cuoco immediately can be seen screaming at the top of her lungs, running to the other side of the room, and jumping on the couch for cover. She then jokingly shouts to Moon and the other pranksters:

“I hate you so much!”

In her own video of the fake cockroach infestation, she sighs and shows off the small space on camera, saying:

“This is what I walked into.”

She also wrote alongside another angle of the prank, tagging Moon and her assistant, Emma Madeline Ross:

“Help Wanted. It never ends. I live in constant fear around here lol’”

But that’s not all! She then posted another moment from other crew members who waited outside in order to scare her, saying:

“This is literally every day. The cast and crew has plotted against me and now scares me at every turn. I am not safe.”

Apparently! How would you have reacted if your co-workers pulled this prank, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

