Taylor Swift Has Been Touring So Long Her Instruments Are Breaking! But Is This Actually A Reputation Hint Somehow??

Taylor Swift has been on The Eras Tour for so long her instruments are giving out! But is it all part of this Mastermind‘s plan?

During Sunday’s show in Milan, Tay Tay was ready to give her fans a long-awaited treat during the secret song segment of her concert. She was prepping to sing a mashup of her fan-favorite hits Out Of The Woods and Getaway Car… but her piano had other plans! The wooden, floral-design piano she’s been bringing all across the world with her suddenly had a malfunction and she could barely bang out the first few seconds of the song! OMG!

Related: Joe Alwyn Called Taylor & Travis Kelce’s Eras Performance ‘Tacky & Distasteful’

In a fan video that’s been circulating TikTok, the 34-year-old can be heard saying:

“We have finally broken this thing!”

After this, a crew member had to come in and attempt to fix the worn out instrument. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Oof! With over 100 shows under her belt — and all that travel in between — we can imagine why the piano was a little rusty! LOLz!

But could this Glitch be totally intentional? Swifties think this little mishap could be hinting at something else… a highly anticipated re-recording!

An X (Twitter) user seems to have cracked the potential code for what Taylor may be trying to communicate to her most eagle-eyed fans. In a post, the fan wrote in relation to the malfunctioning piano:

“Did you guys hear the hiss too????”

The hiss?? As in… a snake hiss?? The screenshot in the post went into more detail about why this little mishap could indeed be a BIG hint toward Reputation (Taylor’s Version)! It read:

“The piano played a synth right before the release of TTPD. It ended up being the very first notes of Fortnight. Tonight’s show … the piano ‘broke,’ and I don’t know if you guys heard it, but there was a HISS. Go back and watch the replay of it.”

the hiss for those wondering pic.twitter.com/1DMLpscEUG — tia⸆⸉???? (@youarein1ove2) July 14, 2024

Whoa! Do U hear it?

Is it a sign or, you know, just a broken piano?? Obviously Swifties scrutinize every little thing… but Taylor DOES give them a reason to keep doing it!

Of course, there’s been tons of hints and theories that Rep (TV) is on its way soon, but could this be the final piece in the puzzle? Could we be getting that re-recording sooner than we think? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]