Taylor Swift Didn't Thank BF Travis Kelce During Either Of Her Grammys Acceptance Speeches!

Is this a bad sign for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?! Or just a minor blip??

On Sunday night, the Blank Space singer took the Grammys by storm. She was nominated for six awards and took home two trophies for both Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. A great night!! But when it came time to give her acceptance speeches, she completely forgot the Kansas City Chiefs tight end with whom she’s been getting incredibly cozy for MONTHS!

When she won Album of the Year, the shocked singer took to the stage with close pals and musical co-conspirators Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey. Once there, while rocking a stunning custom Schiaparelli dress for the occasion, she called Jack a “once-in-a-generation produce” and Lana a “legend.” But no mention of Travis!! The Midnights crooner delivered a very sweet speech, noting in part:

“All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award, too. All I want to do is keep doing this.”

Awww!

You can see the full Travis-less talk (below):

And you can watch the Anti-Hero artist’s other win, too, which came earlier in the night for the aforementioned Best Pop Vocal Album! During that speech, she confirmed a new album called Tortured Poets Department is on the way, but she again didn’t mention the Super Bowl-bound tight end at all!! See for yourself:

The album news is a surprise, as many Swifties figured she’d announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) as her next project. But the bigger surprise is that Kelce got snubbed!! What gives?!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Are we reading too much into this? Or is it weird that the crooner didn’t mention her beau?! Sound OFF with your takes (below)!

