Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Shows Off Her Vocal Warmups In Behind-The-Scenes New Heights Video!

A week out from Taylor Swift‘s debut on the New Heights podcast, and we’re still getting new gems!

On Wednesday, Travis and Jason Kelce released a never-before-seen clip of the threesome getting ready to record the epic podcast — and we got to see how the songwriter expertly preps for every concert or recording session!

In the short clip, the football players run through some classic vocal warmups, such as the Chiefs player saying the tongue-twister, “Unique New York.” Every drama kid knows that one!

Then the Grammy winner just casually started doing her own Sharpay Evans-style warmup — IYKYK — as her boyfriend yelled:

“I’m so excited!”

Hah! Watch:

So cute!

A fan teased:

“Taylor’s like excuse me while I do this correctly”

So true!

Thoughts?? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube]

Aug 20, 2025

