Florida Teacher Arrested After Alleged Video Of Sex With Student Got Shared Via Snapchat!

Another inappropriate student-teacher relationship has ended with an arrest.

According to reports from Winter Haven, Florida, former substitute high school teacher Ayanna Davis (pictured above) was cuffed and charged with sexually battering a student after a video allegedly showing one of their sexual encounters found its way to school authorities.

In a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), officials claimed the 20-year-old former Lakeland High School sub and the student — who has not been publicly identified but is, we’re being told, 16 years old or younger, had unprotected sex on four occasions, twice at her Lakeland home and twice at the student’s home.

Police said one of the illegal encounters between Davis and the teen was recorded on Snapchat and was later shown to a group of high school football players. Another student then alerted school resource officers about the video, which sparked the PCSO investigation earlier this month.

The news release went on to claim that Davis’ statements to authorities matched what the victim told detectives. Sheriff Grady Judd added:

“This is a clear violation of sexual battery laws. She was in a position of influence over the victim, and she took advantage of that for her own twisted pleasure.”

Davis faces two counts of sexual battery by custodian and offenses against students by an authority figure from county warrants. The Lakeland Police Department also charged her with two counts of sexual battery.

The Florida resident was arraigned on December 11 and a $60,000 bond was ordered against her. She was released on bail Tuesday, per jail records, and is scheduled to appear back in court on January 10.

Davis reportedly found her gig through her employer, Kelly Education, which helps public schools all over the country find substitute teachers. Kelly Education told People that Davis had been an employee since August but has since been deactivated and can’t accept staffing assignments pending the criminal investigation.

Kelly noted student safety is their “highest priority,” adding that Davis had “successfully completed and passed all the required background and screening requirements”:

“Polk County School District requires substitute teacher candidates to have a high school diploma or GED. The results of the background and screening requirements were cleared by the Polk County School District.”

The police department said Davis won’t be able to work within the Polk County Public School system again. Superintendent Frederick Heid added:

“We expect substitute teachers to uphold the same high standards of conduct and professionalism as our full-time educators. The charges against this person are disgraceful and a complete violation of the trust that teachers build with their students. There is no room in our schools for this type of conduct.”

