Scary!! Kylie Jenner Trespasser Arrested After Sneaking Onto Property To Propose Marriage!

Kylie Jenner almost came face to face with another intruder!

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after a failed attempt to propose to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum.

According to TMZ, late last week, a man, who has yet to be named, hopped a fence to get inside Kylie’s gated neighborhood. He was armed with flowers and ready to get down on one knee, but he made one fatal flaw — he knocked on the wrong door!

Instead of heading to Jenner’s home, the intruder arrived at her neighbor’s house. When he asked for the pregnant reality star, cops were called to the scene. Law enforcement told the outlet that the obsessed fan was there to propose to Travis Scott’s girlfriend. It doesn’t sound like he was armed with any weapons nor did he want to harm his celebrity crush — he just wanted to confess his love. He was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing.

This is far from the first time Kylie (or her siblings) has dealt with unwanted visitors. In June, a man with similar aspirations to propose to the beauty guru was arrested. According to TMZ, he was “familiar” to the 24-year-old’s security team and usually agreed to leave the premises when asked. But this time, he was less cordial. He refused to go unless he got to see Kylie in person, but she was supposedly not at home. He was booked for misdemeanor trespassing as well. Another man was arrested for jumping Kylie’s fence and setting off fireworks in October. Scary!

Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner also have restraining orders against another fan, 27-year-old Shaquan King, who trespassed on their properties back-to-back. In March, he made a scene at Kendall’s house, banging on windows trying to get her attention. He also tried to go skinny dipping in her pool. He was detained for six hours before being released. A day later, he hit up Kylie’s house in Hidden Hills!

Similarly, Kim Kardashian got proposed to via mail over the summer. In June, it was reported that a package was sent to the aspiring lawyer with a diamond engagement ring and Plan B. Authorities believe it was sent by a man who had shown up to her home many times, once getting into the community by telling security guards at the gate that he was there to pick the model up for dinner.

Crazy that these creeps just don’t get the message: the KarJenner girls don’t want your proposals! Glad nobody was harmed in this spooky situation.

[Image via WENN/Avalon]