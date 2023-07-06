Did Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry Just ACCIDENTALLY Confirm Her Secret 5th Baby??

After months of speculation, it sounds like Kailyn Lowry may have just accidentally revealed that she DID in fact welcome a fifth child!

As Perezcious readers know, the Teen Mom alum’s family life has been the subject of much speculation over the better part of the last year. We reported back in February how the 31-year-old had been keeping a supposed secret childbirth under wraps. Insiders shared that she and boyfriend Elijah Scott welcomed a son in November of last year. From there, fans attempted to piece things together for further confirmation, remembering a since-deleted tweet from last summer of baby daddy Chris Lopez, in which he spoke about needing to “protect” Kailyn’s growing belly.

Around the same time, paparazzi pics came out of the reality star, which fans at the time argued showed off her pregnant belly (something we are NOT about to weigh in on! LOLz!). There were other clues too, like a January Instagram Story where Kailyn seemed to (accidentally) reveal a baby bottle. Read more about all that evidence HERE.

Still, there was no solid confirmation from Kailyn herself, with her even going as far as to say on her Coffee Convos podcast that a psychiatrist advised her to to only “share with people who deserve to hear it,” and to not share information with people who don’t “earn” it.

Kailyn definitely is in a more private stage of her life after parting ways with the MTV reality show, explaining on the Season 11 reunion in May of 2022:

“I think I need to move on. I think I need to do my own thing.”

However, she’s not completely out of the spotlight. She still has her podcasts and social media presence. Seems like it was always going to be tough to stay private while having such a public persona.

In Tuesday’s episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, Kailyn interviewed guest Aurora Culpo of The Culpo Sisters, and mentioned that she watched the star’s show while “in the hospital having one of [her] kids.” She explained:

“I actually watched — I first came across your show [when] I was in the hospital having one of my kids. The first episode that I saw was, I believe, you told your parents that you were, maybe, separating or divorcing and then one of your sisters was going to watch your kids.”

Doesn’t seem like there’s too much there, right? She’s had four kids! Well, reality fanatics were quick to point out that the one and only season of the show aired in November 2022 — the same month insiders reported Kailyn welcomed her fifth son!

Oop!

In an IG clip of the conversation, a user commented:

“At this point I don’t think she cares if we know she just doesn’t want to talk about it openly”

Yeah, we’d probably have to agree with that!

Another user humorously added, “Longest soft launch in history.” See (below):

Altogether, Kailyn shares 13-year-old Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, 9-year-old Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez — and now, apparently, an 8-month old boy with Elijah.

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think that was confirmation enough? Let us know in the comments down below!

