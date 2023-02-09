Ex-Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Secretly Welcomed Her Fifth Son Back In November: Report

Kailyn Lowry is now a boy mom times FIVE!

So goes a new report claiming that she secretly gave birth late last year, at least. So it sounds like the Teen Mom 2 alum’s family just keeps growing and growing and growing. Happy for her!!

Related: Damn! Briana DeJesus Throws Party Celebrating Kailyn Lowry Lawsuit Victory!

According to a new report in the U.S. Sun, the 31-year-old reality TV veteran reportedly welcomed a baby into the world way back on November 20 of last year. Insiders indicated to the outlet that boyfriend Elijah Scott is the baby’s father:

“Kailyn gave birth to a baby boy on November 20 with Elijah. She has only told close family and friends.”

Wow!

Kailyn was already the boy mom to end all boy moms (with her four other sons, pictured above). And now, this reported new baby would be her FIFTH son. No daughters in the mix! Of course, she shares 13-year-old Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, 9-year-old Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. And now we can add this baby boy to it all just months after last year’s relationship reveal with Scott.

Per Page Six, a rep for the MTV vet has not responded to a request for comment. And in the past few months, Lowry hasn’t divulged any info on social media about this infant entering the world.

Still, fans have wondered for a while now whether there was a new baby around. Eagle-eyed social media followers first thought Kailyn could have been pregnant last summer when Lopez cryptically tweeted — and then deleted — a comment about Lowry needing to “protect” her growing belly. Around that same time, paparazzi pics popped up online showing Kailyn with what fans thought might have been a baby bump.

Nothing official came of it at the time. And for a few months, all those rumors seemed to die down. But then late last month, Kailyn posted an Instagram Stories video in which she appeared to (accidentally?) reveal a baby bottle. And a closer inspection of the audio in the clip also seemed to indicate the noise of an infant crying in the background!! At the time, suspicious fans took to Twitter to ponder whether the rumors about her secretly giving birth really were true:

Look at the milk bottle being whisked away and the baby whining in the background! Why is she denying the baby, this is so strange ???? #TM2 #KailynLowry #TeenMom pic.twitter.com/EsqVcTcX2q — ???? (@numbumm) January 25, 2023

Hmmm…

Now, it appears those suspicions might have been right, and it’s sounds like there’s a new baby in Kailyn’s life. So, congrats to her and Elijah!!!

Related: Kailyn Claims ‘Abusive’ Ex Chris Lopez ‘Almost Killed’ Her In New Court Deposition!

The timing of Kailyn’s recent career choices is all pretty notable here, too. As Perezcious readers will recall, last May, Kailyn spoke up during the season 11 reunion episode of Teen Mom 2 to say goodbye. She explained during the show how she wasn’t “necessarily interested” in being part of the franchise any more after a long run on camera:

“I think I need to move on. I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready. I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end.”

Day after that, she popped up on E! News to confirm her apparent farewell comment and explain her reason for leaving the very popular reality TV series:

“I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn’t feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore. I decided it was time for me to move on.”

Which is certainly her right! But it’s interesting to realize she revealed that television decision while in the middle of a very secret pregnancy. Less than five months after leaving the show, she reportedly gave birth to this fifth son. And now, here we are just finding out about it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Kailyn Lowry/Instagram]