Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Matching Bikinis With Addison Rae! Look!

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her pregnancy with BFF Addison Rae!

The 44-year-old took to Instagram Monday to show off a carousel of images of her and the TikTok star posing in matching bikinis, and we’ll just say they BOTH look pretty in pink!

In the first two images, the influencers posed under a pergola, with Kourt showing off her growing belly in different poses — with the He’s All That star by her side. Then in the third, the Lemme founder opted for a solo shot in a denim bucket hat and stylish shades, before lovingly holding her belly as she and Addison posed in the fourth and final pic. See (below):

So cute!

As we all know, Kourt and Addison developed a close friendship in 2020 with the latter calling the KarJenner sister an “amazing mentor” in 2021. We’re glad they’ve maintained their friendship and that Addison is supporting Kourt through this special time of her life!

What do YOU think of the new pics, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae/Instagram]