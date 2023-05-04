Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry's 13-Year-Old Son Found Her Sex Toys -- And His Response Was TOO FUNNY!

Kailyn Lowry and her son are talking about the birds and the bees after a SERIOUSLY awkward discovery!

During a recent episode of Coffee Convos, the Teen Mom 2 alum and her co-host Lindsie Chrisley (yes, Todd Chrisley’s daughter), compared their households, with Kail referring to hers as a “free for f**king all.” LOLz! The mother of four made her point abundantly clear by reflecting on a time where she was doing a promotional post for a sex toy brand, and her oldest son, Isaac, accidentally stumbled upon the goods:

“I woke up to post-it notes from Isaac on my door because I’m doing a post with Bellesa, and they’re sex toys, and Isaac is not dumb.”

Oh no! What did he he say?? She continued:

“So he saw the sex toys in a box on the counter and I woke up to a post-it note on my door that said, ‘Put your keychains away, and don’t leave them on the counter.’”

Keychains?? How small were these toys?? Was he being sarcastic? If so this kid is hilarious! LOLz!

Related: JoJo Siwa Explains How Childhood Fame Messed Up Her Sex Life

The 31-year-old added:

“I don’t even know why he called them [keychains], and then the next door, because I have, like, a door to my room and then a door to my hallway, the next one said, ‘Use a condom before you end up with yet another kid.’”

Ha! OMG so awkward! Isn’t the parent usually the one who has to tell their kids to practice safe sex? LOLz! We hope she explained to him you can’t get pregnant from keychains! She added:

“This is how it goes in my house… I don’t know.”

Sounds like a madhouse alright! Altogether, Kail shares Issac with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 5, and Creed, 2, with Chris Lopez. We guess we know nothing is off the table in that household… Literally!

How would YOU handle the situation, Perezcious parents?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kailyn Lowry & Isaac Rivera/Instagram]