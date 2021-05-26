Tessa Thompson Spotted Kissing SOMEONE ELSE Right After Those Throuple Pics!

We’re still not 100% sure whether Tessa Thompson is in a throuple, but one thing’s for sure: girl’s been getting her PDA on!

On Sunday, the Creed star was spotted locking lips with model Zac Stenmark — the same day she was caught getting kissy with Rita Ora and director Taika Waititi, sparking speculation that the threesome might be in a polyamorous relationship.

As we reported, the 37-year-old actress sent the internet into a tizzy when a series of photos of her, the singer, and the Jojo Rabbit filmmaker getting cozy with each other over a small table of drinks surfaced after an all-night party at Taika’s house in Sydney. Although the 45-year-old director was already rumored to be dating the pop star, social media started to wonder if Tessa was involved in their relationship as well, since all three were photographed giving each other smooches.

However, these new photos (check ‘em out HERE) show the starlet enamored as she and the model went for a PDA-packed stroll in Sydney, which now makes it seem like Thompson is really just pro-kissing. (As she should be!)

The El Lay native and Aussie hunk could hardly keep their hands off each other as they kissed their way down a residential street. At one point, the 29-year-old lovingly lifted Thompson’s sunglasses off her face so he could get a better look at her eyes. In between kisses, the pair were spotted laughing: at one point, Thompson was even seen bending down from laughing so hard at their convo. So, if Tessa really is in a throuple with Rita and Taika, we guess they’re an open throuple!

Here’s what we do know: Tessa came out as bisexual in 2018, right after rumored GF at the time Janelle Monae dropped that amazing music video for Make Me Feel, which co-starred the Marvel superhero. She told Pret-A-Porter:

“I’m attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion.”

Waititi married producer Chelsea Wistanley in 2011, but the two quietly separated in 2018. For the past few months, he’s been Australia directing Thor: Love and Thunder — which Tessa was apparently in town to film. Ora, who also identifies as bi, has been in Australia where she’s a judge on the country’s version of The Voice. She seemed to confirm her romance with the filmmaker in an Instagram post last month, posting a snap of herself being embraced by Waititi in a series of photos.

What do U think these new pics mean for the internet’s favorite throuple, Perezcious readers?

