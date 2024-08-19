Bachelor Baby Boom! Madison Prewett AND Ben Higgins Announce They Are Expecting Over The Same Weekend!

OMG! Bachelor Nation is expanding!

Not one but two Bachelor couples announced they are expecting their first child over the weekend! This is so exciting! First off, Peter Weber‘s ex-girlfriend Madison Prewett announced she’s expecting her first baby with husband Grant Michael Troutt on Sunday. Sharing a bunch of maternity photos, the 28-year-old gushed on Instagram:

“WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!!!!!! Baby Troutt we are SO ready for you and can’t wait to meet you.”

Madison and Grant have been together publicly since 2022, getting married just months after going IG official. So far, there’s no word on the gender or due date of their baby, but they are clearly so excited for this next step as they were both seen with huge grins during their pregnancy photo shoot! Love it!!

Related: Ryan Reynolds Gives His Hilarious Take On The Men Of The Bachelorette

Ch-ch-check out their announcement (below)!

Awww!

As Perezcious readers know, Madison competed during Peter’s season on the show in January 2020. She ended as the runner-up after breaking things off with Peter over different religious beliefs and his time in the Fantasy Suite with other women. Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss before quickly breaking up with her and trying things out with Madison again, though the second chance didn’t last long. Despite this complicated past, Hannah cheered on the announcement, commenting:

“Congratulations beautiful “

Some of Peter’s other ex-contestants also commented, including Victoria Fuller and Kelley Flanagan. Sweet!

But that’s not all! Also on Sunday, Ben Higgins and his wife Jessica Clarke shared they’re expecting a baby girl! Yay! They shared a joint IG video featuring clips from throughout their relationship, including from their proposal and wedding. It also included a video of their dog wearing a bandana reading “Big Brother.” Cute!!

The video also chronicled the journey to pregnancy by featuring a clip of Jessica injecting her stomach with an apparent hormone injection for promoting pregnancy, sharing the news with loved ones, and footage of a sonogram when she was 12 weeks pregnant. In the caption, the pair, who got married in November 2021, celebrated:

“The next chapter of our love story! Baby girl coming in February “

Yay!

So, so exciting for both of these couples!! Wishing them nothing but the best during the rest of their pregnancies! At this rate, ABC might want to start thinking about starting a new Bachelor show à la The Valley! Ha!! But for real… there are so many young Bachelor Nation families these days! Thoughts? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via Madison Prewett/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]