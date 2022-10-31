Bachelor Alum Madison Prewett Weds Billionaire's Son After Just 8 Months Of Dating!

Madison Prewett is a married woman!

The religious former star of The Bachelor, who made it all the way to the end (and then some) on Peter Weber‘s disastrous run on the show, said “I do” this weekend! The 26-year-old walked down the aisle to husband Grant Troutt at his billionaire family’s home in Dallas, Texas on Saturday. It’s quite the move since the couple had only been dating for eight months — and only engaged for about three!

Prewett and Troutt exchanged their vows in front of 400 family members and friends on the big day. People reported that Bachelor Nation stars Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss, Raven Gates Gottschalk, and Kelley Flanagan were among those in attendance, too. Which is interesting, because Kelley is in a committed relationship with Pilot Pete right now.

But we’re guessing Madison’s ex didn’t show up for the big day?! That would have been awkward! Anyway, Prewett spoke to the mag about her lightning-quick engagement to Troutt:

“I have always wanted to get married in the fall and we wanted a short engagement, so it couldn’t be more perfect.”

She added:

“What we are most excited for is a lifetime together. We are most looking forward to walking out God’s purpose for our life together. We can’t wait to get plugged into a local church and host community in our new home!”

During her Bachelor run, Prewett balked at Pete having been intimate with other contestants prior to their Fantasy Suite time together. Pete’s mom infamously called out her son’s seeming incompatibility with the religious Madison during that season’s unforgettable reunion special, too.

And Maddie has since been going viral on TikTok with a host of religious-themed and sermon-related content. So faith remains a central tenet of her life! And the engagement and wedding both were certainly FAST! She didn’t see it that way, though. As you can see from the festivities (below), Madi was focused on the supposed long wait before walking down the aisle:

“Worth the wait”?! Girl, it was eight months and you’re only 26! LOLz! You can see more pics from Prewett’s big day HERE and HERE. Reactions, Perezcious readers??

