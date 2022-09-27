Former Bachelor Peter Weber Is 'Full-On' Back With Ex Kelley Flanagan! After That Shady Quote?!?

Stow your carry-on bags, put your seatbacks up, and your tray tables in their upright and locked positions, folks, because Pilot Pete’s love life is taking off!

Peter Weber, the former Bachelor who helmed one of the biggest s**t show seasons in recent memory, is apparently back in a relationship once again with former flame Kelley Flanagan! Of course, the pair dated in the past, and have a history together both on the show and before it, so it’s interesting to see them reconnect.

TBH, we just wanna know what Bachelor Mom Barb thinks about this!!!

On Monday evening, Us Weekly published a report citing an insider who laid it all out there. According to the source, the 31-year-old pilot and the 30-year-old attorney are “full-on back together.” So, if there was any doubt about the depth of their reconciled relationship, let that “full-on” wording speak to it! LOLz!

The insider explained how this past summer proved to be a bellwether of future love, telling the mag:

“[They] rekindled their romance this summer and have been spending a lot of time together since then.”

Well, that makes sense. After all, it’s right in time for fall cuffing season, right?! Ha! The insider also explained Weber has been “planning fun dates” for himself and Flanagan. The forethought shows: they are apparently “having a lot of fun together” right now.

Of course, they initially split way back in 2020, so the history there no doubt makes things easier. But this certainly sounds fresh and new! It also sounds like the notorious playboy pilot grew up a little bit. The insider explained:

“Peter wants to be in a serious committed relationship and his feelings for Kelley never went away. They’re both happy and looking forward to where things go this time around.”

Well that’s interesting! About time, too…

Perezcious readers will no doubt recall Pete’s rocky road during season 24 of the hit ABC series back three years ago. Flanagan had been a suitor on that show — after meeting Pete before filming — until Weber sent her home late in the game. He proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during the series finale that year, but they split soon after, and Pete tried to pursue love with runner-up Madison Prewett. That didn’t work out, either, and Kelley came back into Pete’s life in early 2020.

For a while, things looked good, and the couple even announced plans to move to NYC together in early 2021. The relationship fell apart without warning at the very end of 2020, though. But wait! It gets even more convoluted! In May of this year, Kelley popped up on Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo‘s podcast Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation and explained she didn’t vibe with Pete because she didn’t look up to him:

“Peter and I had a lot of fun, but I don’t know if I looked up to him in the way that I wanted to look up to my spouse. I just didn’t look up to Peter in the way that I always hoped I would look up to my husband.”

Ouch! What a super shady quote! How do you get back from that? And in four months?! From no respect to “full-on” relationship?! What changed?? Pete must have matured a LOT!

What do y’all think about Pete and Kelley’s reconciliation, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

