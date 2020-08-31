The Creepy First Trailer For Haunting Of Bly Manor Will Get You In The Halloween Spirit!

Thought Hill House was terrifying? Just wait until you see what’s hiding in Bly Manor!

On Monday, Netflix dropped the spooky teaser for The Haunting of Bly Manner — the next chapter of the Haunting anthology series following 2018’s critically acclaimed The Haunting of Hill House — promising a chilling ride filled of ghosts, ghouls, and f**ked up dolls.

Just like Hill House was a loose adaptation of Shirley Jackson‘s 1959 gothic novel of the same name, Bly Manor is based on Henry James‘ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw, which follows a governess who comes into contact with ghosts while looking after two children at a creepy estate.

The season’s description teases a similar story. It reads:

“After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.”

We sure hope not!

The Haunting of Bly Manor hits Netflix on October 9 — just in time for a Halloween binge! (And thank goodness because we’re losing some solid horror movies next month!)

Are U excited for The Haunting of Bly Manor, Perezcious readers? Ch-ch-check out the trailer (above) and share your thoughts in the comments!