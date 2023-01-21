The Internet Is THIRSTY AF For The New Wiggles Member!

Social media just cannot get enough of the new member of The Wiggles!

John Pearce – known as “Big Strong John,” the purple Wiggle who loves getting active and lifting weights while singing – joined the beloved children’s act in 2021 when it expanded for a new YouTube series Fruit Salad TV. But this week, the 31-year-old has been causing quite a stir on the internet – especially with the moms — as they can’t stop thirsting after him!

The hype seemed to have all started when he posted a video on TikTok in which he tried out the trend from the movie Zoolander. Basically, John, dressed as the purple Wiggle, bumps into his hot everyday self decked out in a cutoff shirt showing off his tattooed and ripped arms, and they lip-sync some of the lines from the film while Give It Up To Me by Timbaland plays in the background. You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

DAMN!!!

The video has since gone viral with more than 4.3 million views and over 500,000 likes. And as you can expect, there were also a TON of comments who have some very strong feelings about how hot John is. See some of the reactions (below):

“good to know my daughter & i can both enjoy the wiggles now lmao”

“why are the wiggles my new favourite band”

“I don’t remember the fruit salad being this yummy growing up”

“Wiggles marketing hitting a different client base now”

“I don’t have kids but might need to start watching the Wiggles.”

“My cat is about to start watching the wiggles”

“Waittt when did we get a fine Wiggle?”

“I don’t remember the wiggles looking like that when I was a kid”

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been so speechless…ever.”

“Purple is my favorite color”

We definitely think purple is a lot of people’s favorite color right now! Following the viral moment, the Australia’s Got Talent winner’s other videos as the purple Wiggle has gained millions of views on the platform, including a clip of him transforming into his persona.

It’s safe to say the internet is obsessed! We mean, this video (below) pretty much sums up everyone’s thoughts about him:

LOLZ!!! But how does John feel about all of the thirsty attention for him? Well, he told NBC News:

“The last couple days — it’s definitely informed me of my demographic online. It’s great.”

We guess it is time for everyone to brush up on their “Fruit Salad” lyrics now that John is taking over TikTok! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know your reactions in the comments below!

[Image via John Pearce/TikTok/Instagram]