Brooklyn Beckham Dragged AGAIN After Apparently Switching Careers From Chef To Stylist!

Brooklyn Beckham did his best at photography and cooking, and now he’s ready to move on to fashion! Another career move made, another industry taken by storm! Or, uhhh, not?

On Thursday, the 23-year-old son of British A-listers David and Victoria Beckham popped up on Vogue‘s TikTok account. He was there in a new vid alongside his wife, 27-year-old actress Nicola Peltz Beckham. And the famous young man was spouting off about her look! But in, like, a totally legit stylist way…

So forget about his burgeoning culinary career, y’all. It appears Brooklyn is diving into the fashion world in his next venture!!

As Nicola posed for the Vogue cameras, Brooklyn delivered an INCREDIBLY (not) insightful analysis of her outfit. She was wearing high-waisted jeans, a tight shirt, high boots, and a long, black jacket that looked like it came straight out of The Matrix.

In the video, this was Brooklyn’s, ummm, analysis of that outfit:

“I love the little high-waisted jeans, and I love, like, a nice, like, tight shirt. I love the high boots. I think they’ve very sexy. A little Matrix jacket, I love it.”

Thrilling stuff, there, champ. Thanks for such a deep dive into what makes the outfit trendy… Ha!!

As you can see (below), the wannabe chef wasn’t exactly giving fashionable vibes himself as he dressed down in a pair of baggy blue jeans and a backwards baseball cap to deliver his AH-Mazing (LOLz) analysis of his wife’s look:

@voguemagazine You could say that @brooklynbeckham loves @nicolapeltzbeckham’s style. Like, really loves it. As seen on the latest episode of #vogue7days7looks ♬ original sound – Vogue

Thankfully, we’re not the only ones who noticed Brooklyn’s fashion takes are a little… simple.

Down in the comments below that TikTok post, social media users ripped him apart for his completely obvious lack of real insight on his wife’s high-end look:

“Is this Brooklyn Beckham… the Brooklyn Beckham, chef, photographer, stylist extraordinaire” “He’s giving electrician after his shift” “brooklyn beckham in his stylist era purr new career skin unlocked” “He’s doing a free trial of everything” “He’s interning somewhere new every week” “someone please give this boy some guidance or direction” “This dude just out here doing side quests” “Brooklyn’s free trial as a chef has now ended. He’s now a stylist who loves things! Congrats Brooklyn!” “These comments did in fact pass the vibe check”

As far as the last quote goes: yes, they sure did!!

And there were many others, too! Over on Twitter even more social media users blasted Brooklyn for dipping the tiniest part of his toe into yet another high-end career with the help of his A-list fam’s incredible connections:

“Brooklyn Beckham is living proof that nepotism can’t inherently make you interesting” “I’m sorry but all I’m seeing here is a bloke that’s just finished a shift on his fruit and veg market stall” “Brooklyn Beckham is the most embarrassing nepotism baby” “Brooklyn giving fashion tips while dressed like Fred Durst from Limp Bizkit is killing me” “put brooklyn beckham in the Louvre” “Brooklyn Beckham giving fashion advice while looking like a mechanic is camp”

Ouch…

And this take (below) connecting Brooklyn to newly-departed ex-New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern may very well be the funniest of them all:

Brooklyn Beckham might be free to step in? https://t.co/pwwN8QqjWd — Stephen Leng (@steveleng) January 19, 2023

LOLz!!!

That’s so great! Photographer before, then chef, now stylist, next week prime minister?! That sounds about right to us…

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

