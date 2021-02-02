Off To Mars!

Got A Tip?

It’s your favorite time of the week! Our latest podcast is out! We talk Elon Musk, my feud with the worst member of Real Housewives Of Orange CountyKelly Dodd, the stock market LOLs, Selena Gomez, Casey Anthony, Shawn Mendes, Claudia Conway, Halsey, Pamela Anderson, Lil Nas X, Neil Patrick Harris, Lizzo, the Dolan Twins, Danny Masterson, Honey Boo Boo and so much MORE! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker or hear it on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or directly at PerezPodcast.com

Feb 02, 2021 09:00am PDT

