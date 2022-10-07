The Try Guys Swear They'll NEVER Take Ned Fulmer Back In Candid New Podcast!

For those of you holding out hope Ned Fulmer might one day return to The Try Guys, we’re sorry to burst your bubble. That ain’t EVER happening!

Two-thirds of the remaining Try Guys, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld, finally returned to their podcast, The TryPod, on Thursday to discuss their former colleague’s cheating scandal — and they had a lot to dish! (FYI, other member Eugene Lee Yang was not present for the conversation, supposedly because he doesn’t like to do podcasts. NO ONE likes doing THIS kind of podcast! We are dying to hear his take on all of this though!!)

As readers know, this candid conversation comes after the YouTube group fired Ned for cheating on his wife Ariel Fulmer with co-worker Alex Herring. The scandal was caught by fans and escalated into a major online controversy! Producer Miles Bonsignore, who joined in on the podcast, asked the content creators:

“If this hadn’t gone public, is there a world where Ned would have come back and was a cast member?”

Both Keith and Zach didn’t hesitate, simply saying:

“No.”

Keith went on to explain why they were taking the split with Ned so seriously, adding:

“Look, what happened, it betrayed our trust, it was a workplace violation. It would mean to all the people in the office who knew what they knew […] that we weren’t being true to who we said we are in our values. Very simply, he would have been removed. It would not have been this public spectacle, we would have tried to avoid that for the sake of the other people involved but it happened how it happened.”

One of the biggest questions on peoples’ minds since Ned was axed from the group is whether or not he will be replaced. Well? They’re not going to go that route either! Though fans can expect new faces to pop up, Zach added:

“We will have new people that come in and out. We obviously already have our buddy Kwesi [James], who we love, but I don’t want to put the pressure on anyone to say, ‘This is the new Try Guy, and he is the replacement!’ That’s not fair to them.”

They’re probably right! The new guy would always be Ned’s replacement, and nobody wants to build a career out of that kind of negative attention. That said, the unexpected change has inspired them to offer a platform to new voices. Keith chimed in:

“It’s a good opportunity to let other people, to let women, to let non-binary people, to let people from different backgrounds, ages, and body types have these sorts of experiences. So, we can actually, as viewers, gain a different perspective of cool opportunities.”

While they stood firm on their decision to cut ties with Ned, Zach admitted it “felt like a breakup.” Because not only are they losing a colleague, but also a dear friend they’ve known since 2014! Proving the point, Keith revealed he jammed out to Olivia Rodrigo through all of this to “access [his] sad emotions.” Man, he sounds like he’s the one who got cheated on!

On how tough this last month has been for the entertainers as they worked behind the scenes to handle the situation appropriately, Zach candidly shared:

“We processed this almost like a trauma. It really rocked our word, but also the ramifications were so clear. I don’t think that I really ever stopped to emotionally process it. Even still, I don’t know that I have. Because it was just, ‘OK, we have to act. We have to go. This thing happened, how do we react accordingly?’ I understood the severity of the accusations against Ned, but also the laundry list of steps ahead.”

Like a trauma? Wow. Keith added:

“We just learned a lot about how difficult it is to navigate things like this at all, let alone properly. It’s really challenging. There’s a lot of people to consider. There’s a lot of legal issues to consider.”

There was one unusual “silver lining” to this mess — Zach, Keith, and Eugene realized how much of an impact they’ve had on the internet. Zach explained:

“The silver lining in this was realizing the impact that our content and even that BuzzFeed generation that we were a part of had on so many people, and it touched part of their lives. I’ll say, I wish we had found out a different way… but it was like, ‘Oh wow, this f**king matters to people.'”

But just because they’ve experienced a massive boost in viewership and attention these last few weeks doesn’t mean they want things to stay this way. Zach ended the episode by expressing his desire to get back to the days of being “undramatic boys”:

“We have prided ourselves for the last eight years on being undramatic boys, and I can’t wait to go back there. This whole f**king circus is not interesting to me and not what I ever want to be defined as, as a creative person.”

Honestly, we love how open and honest they were! This is no doubt a very sticky thing to handle, but their frankness is sure to help their loyal fanbase process this shock and it’ll hopefully maintain the trustworthy relationship they’ve created with their audience up until now. You can check out their entire lengthy podcast detailing the drama (below)!

Nothing will ever be the same!! Reactions?!

