The Try Guys Completely Cut Ties With Ned Fulmer Following Rumor He Cheated On His Wife With A Co-Worker!

O.M.G.

What was just a Reddit rumor earlier today, just became very real.

On Tuesday afternoon, The Try Guys (Zach Kornfeld, Eugene Lee Yang, and Keith Habersberger) announced they were completely cutting ties with group member Ned Fulmer following allegations he cheated on his wife Ariel Fulmer with co-worker Alex Herring, who is an associate producer on the show and one of the Food Babies.

On both Twitter and Instagram, the guys released the following statement:

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

Holy s**t! It’s truly the end of an era!

If you didn’t know, The Try Guys formed when they worked at Buzzfeed together in 2014, but eventually split off on their own by forming their own company in 2018. And now they’ll be embarking on a whole new journey with just three members. Whoa.

So, what’s behind this sudden split!?

As we reported earlier today, for the last few weeks, fans have been worried about a possible rift between the members after noticing Ned was missing from the last several Try Guys videos and podcast episodes. Fans even suspected the 35-year-old may have been purposefully cut out of some of the content! Yeesh!

It was unclear at first what was going on… until affair rumors started to circulate.

A Reddit user with the name Hamilton390 released the bombshell allegation that Ned was cheating on his wife after someone sent them a blurry video of Ned and a woman in a red dress “making out” in a NYC bar. Hamilton390’s screenshots show how the person they were DMing with had allegedly talked to Ned’s wife Ariel about it for an hour. It’s unclear what the conversation was like or how they got in touch with Ariel. But either way, fans were pretty sure the video showed proof of an affair. Check out the evidence (below):

8) Allegedly, a random person messaged Hamilton390 sending them a blurry video that they claim is Ned making out with a woman in a red dress at a bar. Hamilton390 says that he talked to Ariel about it for an hour. pic.twitter.com/m6pJxVfwGe — Cami (@camitwomeyy) September 27, 2022

Here’s a better look at Alex, too:

Ned and Ariel share two young kids, Wesley and Finely, and he also prided himself on being a family man, so… this potential scandal really surprised the internet! We cannot imagine what his wife must be feeling! (Guess she can join the club with Behati Prinsloo, Shakira, Khloé Kardashian, and SO many more. Sigh…)

If Alex was the girl in the red dress, she isn’t innocent either! She has a fiancé, Will Thayer, and he seems pissed! Just like The Try Guys, Will has seemingly cut ties with his partner by unfollowing her on social media (and now deleting his account). Oof. We feel for him, too! Reactions?! Can you believe this is happening? Sound OFF (below)!

