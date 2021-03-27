Tiger King’s Joe Exotic & Dillon Passage Are Getting A Divorce!

Joe Exotic and Dillon Passage’s marriage is over.

On Friday, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to reveal he and the Tiger King star are “seeking a divorce” after three years together.

“To answer the main question the public wants to know, yes, Joe and I are seeking a divorce. This wasn’t an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn’t fair to either of us. It’s something that neither of us were expecting but we are going to take it day by day. We are on good terms still and I hope it can stay that way. I will continue to have Joe in my life and do my best to support him while he undergoes further legal battles to better his situation.”

Passage also detailed how he first met Exotic in November of 2017 “during a difficult time” in his life, and the pair got hitched a month later. Then, the big cat enthusiast got sentenced to 22 years in prison for plotting a murder-for-hire against nemesis Carole Baskin, among other charges in September of 2018.

“For the last two and a half years, we have been apart. I’ve always stood by his side and will continue to always love and support him.”

He continued to explain when the Netflix docuseries was released his “life was thrown into a world of media and public attention. Something that was completely foreign to me. I felt as if I had a microscope constantly looming over me which was and still is incredibly uncomfortable. With everyone pulling me in different directions.”

The personality added that he doesn’t “feel obligated” to share his private matters with the world, “despite Joe taking to social media to air every grievance. I don’t feel it’s the healthiest way to handle private matters between two people.” Passage then noted how he doesn’t plan to speak of the split moving forward.

In case you didn’t know, Passage and Exotic tied the knot in December 2017 just two months after the former zoo operator’s previous husband, Travis Maldonado, passed away. Now, it seemed like the divorce was a mutual decision in Passage’s long post. However, it turns out the ex Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park owner is reportedly “distraught” over the news. His attorney Francisco Hernandez told TMZ Exotic felt “like his stomach got pulled out of his body” after his husband confessed his desire to leave him. Exotic actually first hinted at the breakup in a lengthy IG note a day before his ex’s announcement.

“Dillon thinks having to sleep alone and not have me out there is so rough and hard to deal with to the point he has to leave me. Now I don’t even have a home.”

The 58-year-old further added he worried about being forgotten “by the one who made you a promise to stick with you for better or for worse,” before claiming Passage “abandoned” him “just to have someone else to sleep with and call a lover, while the man who gave up paying for his own defense so his husband could live some kind of enjoyable life while he lives through hell.”

Yeah, that defintiely doesn’t sound too mutual to us. Yikes! Are U surprised Dillon and Joe are getting a divorce, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

