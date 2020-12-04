Alleged Intruder From Viral TikTok Arrested By ICE

The TikTok intruder has been arrested… again.

As we previously reported, a recent TikTok video went viral for a scary reason: it depicted an intruder entering a young woman’s home while she was trying to record herself dancing. The alleged intruder, Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, was later arrested and charged with two counts of burglary, second-degree assault, stalking and malicious destruction of property.

He was later released on bail, which was an understandably frightening prospect for the victim, Hannah Viverette. She told the local DC Fox affiliate:

“The only thing law-enforcement has been able to tell me is that a lot of it has to do with not wanting to house him due to COVID. I just really don’t think it’s fair that he’s walking freely right now. And I have to watch my back at every angle.”

Now, however, Rodriguez-Gomez appears to be back in custody, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that he was apprehended by ICE, who claimed he is an “unlawfully present Mexican national.” ICE officials told the outlet that they “served him with a notice to appear for immigration proceedings.” Authorities have apparently reported the news to Viverette, who has been searching for a new apartment.

This whole situation was terrifying, so hopefully it comes to a safe and just conclusion.

