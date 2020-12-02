TikToker Captures Scary Moment When Intruder Breaks Into Her Apartment (VIDEO)

This might be the scariest TikTok of all time!

A young woman’s mundane dance rehearsal turned into a life-threatening moment when a man allegedly broke into her home — and the entire encounter was caught in her recording on the social media platform.

The incident went down at Hannah Viverette’s apartment in Hagerstown, Maryland where she was filming her dance moves when something startled her: a man had opened the door, and he was muttering something in Spanish before asking Hannah:

“Am I your friend?”

Hannah replied, “No,” and repeatedly told the stranger to leave her apartment. She then took her phone and backed out of her apartment, while the intruder seemingly exited from the balcony door.

The man appears to be Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, who was later arrested and charged with two counts of burglary, second-degree assault, stalking, and malicious destruction of property. However, he was released on bond.

Hannah told FOX5 that Rodriguez-Gomez’s release is pretty terrifying, especially since he lives in a nearby building. For now, she isn’t sleeping at her place — and we wouldn’t blame her for never going back, tbh.

Ch-ch-check out the unsettling video (below).

