TikTok Star Kyle Marisa Roth’s Surprising Cause Of Death Revealed -- We Really Weren't Expecting This...

After months of unanswered questions, the official autopsy results are in. We finally know what happened to Kyle Marisa Roth.

Loved ones for the 36-year-old social media star — who was best known for posting blind items and gossip about celebs on TikTok — announced her tragic passing earlier this year. She was found dead in her apartment by the Annapolis Police Department in April after her parents called for a welfare check when they hadn’t heard from her in a while. And it wasn’t just her lack of communication that made them uneasy.

Per legal documents from TMZ, her mother, Jacquie, also became concerned and called the police to check on her after seeing a troubling video Kyle posted on April 4. The content creator posted 21 times that day. The legal docs didn’t reveal the exact video, but one would certainly set off alarm bells for any parent. Kyle told followers she was engaging in “very violent sleep-seeking behavior” and taking “10 pills a night” to help her fall asleep. Whoa.

Related: Matthew Perry Had Been Found ‘Unconscious’ Multiple Times Before Death!

Plus, two months before her sudden death, Kyle shared that she was “struggling so badly with depression.” Oof. She clearly was going through a lot this year, so there was quite a bit of speculation about her sudden passing. Drugs? Self-harm? But four months later, her cause of death has finally been revealed. And it’s a surprise for those who saw the video…

According to documents obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, Maryland’s Chief Medical Examiner determined Kyle died of natural causes. The autopsy report revealed she specifically passed away from cardiac arrhythmia due to myocardial fibrosis, meaning she suffered from an irregular heartbeat caused by scarring on her heart muscle. The toxicology report didn’t even find any alcohol in her system at the time of her death. However, she did test positive for Diphenhydramine, which is a common antihistamine also known as Benadryl, and Mitragynine, an alkaloid often used for pain management.

Natural causes at the age of 36. So tragic. We’ll miss her irreverent voice and juicy tidbits on celebs.

It’s so sad what happened to Kyle. We can’t even imagine a loved one passing so young. We hope her family gets some solace from the news this was natural? Hard to figure whether anything would help, though… Our hearts continue to go out to them.

Reactions to the news of her surprising cause of death, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Kyle Marisa Roth/Instagram/TikTok]