Celebrity Gossip TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth Dead At 36

It’s a sad day for the TikTok community.

Celebrity gossip scooper Kyle Marisa Roth has passed away, according to her family. On Monday, her mother Jacquie Cohen Roth took to LinkedIn to share the shocking news, writing in a post alongside a selfie with her late daughter:

“This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years and I have a devastating loss to share. My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform.”

Kyle was just 36 years old. Unbelievable. So young.

Related: Kris Jenner’s Sister Karen Houghton’s Cause Of Death Revealed

While the circumstances surrounding her death haven’t been made clear, her mother noted:

“Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please.”

Hours later, Kyle’s sister Lindsay Roth shared her own tribute on Instagram, revealing the social media star passed last week — and that they “don’t know what happened yet.” She wrote:

“my sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week. as a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life. we don’t know happened yet. i know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more — she had so many gifts.”

Kyle was known for her iconic catchphrase, “You want more? I’ll give you more” before sharing details of celebrity gossip. She boasted nearly 200k followers on TikTok. Lindsay finished:

“if anyone wants to connect about Kyle, im here to talk and share memories. i will also keep you in the loop on any memorials as they are planned. i am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this souls smooth transition are welcomed.”

That is SO sad!

At least one celeb is going to miss Kyle. In the comments, Julia Fox shared her condolences:

“I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her. I’m so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok. I really hope she did it suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives. She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply”

Our hearts are with the Roth family during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace.

[Images via Kyle Marisa Roth/Instagram]