Red Flags Ignored! Matthew Perry Had Been Found ‘Unconscious’ Multiple Times Before Death!

Upsetting new details into Matthew Perry‘s death continue to come out amid the investigation into those responsible for his tragic and heartbreaking downfall.

As we reported over the weekend, Perry made a truly crushing last statement to his assistant Kenneth Iwamasa on that fateful day back in October 2023, just hours before his death. And now, as it turns out, there were multiple HUGE red flags that had occurred just prior to the Friends actor’s death that were completely overlooked.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, between October 24 and 27, 2023 — just a few days before Perry’s passing on the 28th of that month — Iwamasa found the television star “unconscious at his residence on at least two occasions” due to the usage of “significant quantities of ketamine” at that time.

Holy s**t!

AT LEAST TWO different points where Perry became unconscious from the drug?! In just four days leading up to his death?? So unsettling. And tragic! And it’s doubly tragic because according to those very same court docs, Iwamasa just kept on injecting the Friends alum “with approximately 6-8 shots per day” despite those two unconsciousness scares. WTF…

As we reported over the weekend, Iwamasa allegedly injected Perry with a first shot of ketamine at approximately 8:30 a.m. on the October 28. Then, about four hours later, he administered a second shot. Following that, as we’ve noted, the Canadian actor asked Iwamasa to prepare the hot tub and “shoot me up with a big one” — Perry’s last known words — despite having only just received that prior shot about 40 minutes before.

Following the third injection, Iwamasa left the star’s Los Angeles home to run errands. Upon returning to the residence later that afternoon, he found Perry face down in the hot tub. The star was soon thereafter officially pronounced dead. And of course, medical examiners later determined that Perry’s cause of death came from the “acute effects of ketamine” that led to his drowning in the jacuzzi.

Now that we are finally learning about the horribly scary events in the days leading up to Perry’s tragic and untimely passing, the whole situation is somehow even more heartbreaking. Two unconsciousness events right before death! Ugh! We continue to send our condolences to Perry’s family, friends, loved ones, and co-stars amid this incredibly awful ongoing situation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

