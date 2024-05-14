Noah Cyrus Sends Mother's Day & Birthday Olive Branch To Tish Amid Dominic Purcell Feud, BUT...

Noah Cyrus is seemingly trying to make amends with her momma Tish Cyrus!

The All Falls Down artist surprisingly took to her Instagram TWICE this week to pay tribute to her mom amid a massive fallout following their nasty love triangle over Dominic Purcell.

First off, she honored the music manager subtly on Mother’s Day by taking to her IG Story to share a throwback photo of Tish standing in a field holding a baby — presumably the Ponyo star. There was no caption. But still, the fact that she even bothered to post a photo amid this mess is a big deal!

And it didn’t end there! On Monday, the 24-year-old returned to the ‘gram with another photo of the mother-daughter pair, in which the 57-year-old held up a birthday cake with candles. Noah simply captioned it:

“Happy birthday mom”

Whoa!

Two tributes back to back? This is progress — at least on Noah’s part!

Unfortunately, it’s hard to tell if Tish is ready to make amends at this point. The Sorry We’re Stoned podcaster notably did NOT acknowledge her daughter’s b-day peace offering despite reposting many other birthday wishes. Oof. Guess she’s not so ready to forgive and forget…

As Perezcious readers know, the mother and daughter have been feuding over the Prison Break star — whom Billy Ray Cyrus‘ ex-wife reportedly stole from the July artist after she’d been seeing him first. Sources have gone back and forth about whether or not the romances overlapped, but either way, it was undeniably messy. Noah wasn’t even invited to their August 2023 wedding because the couple was afraid she’d create so much drama!

Since all this controversy broke, though, the husband and wife have reportedly hit a rough patch — forcing them to start “working on communication” and seeking out “therapy together,” per an Us Weekly source. It’s been said that Tish wants a relationship with Noah again, too. But maybe these marriage troubles are the reason she’s not ready to accept her youngest child’s olive branch yet?? Seems like she’s not over it!

Thoughts? Do you think this family will be able to heal from this? Let us know (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Tish Cyrus/Instagram]