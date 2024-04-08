Brandi Cyrus Weighs In On Family Drama -- Says Mom Tish Is 'Unapologetic' Amid Noah Drama!

Brandi Cyrus is speaking out about the seemingly never-ending drama between her momma Tish Cyrus and her sister Noah Cyrus.

Of course, Tish and Noah have been the center of a LOT of attention in recent months regarding Tish’s husband Dominic Purcell. Rumors have been flying for a while now that the 54-year-old Prison Break actor was dating 24-year-old Noah before getting with (and eventually marrying) Miley Cyrus‘ 56-year-old momma. And that dating dalliance supposedly caused a TON of tension in the Cyrus fam! Or, uh, not? Not according to Brandi in these new quotes at least?! Hmm…

Related: Wait, Miley WAS ‘Fully Aware’ Noah Was Dating Dominic Before Tish Stole Him??

So, the 36-year-old walked the red carpet on Sunday night at the CMT Music Awards held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas (pictured above during her walk on the carpet). When it came time to talk about Tish and Noah to the assembled media members there, Brandi expertly sidestepped the drama and made it into a narrative about motherhood and female empowerment! She girl-bossed it all away! E! News asked about Tish, and Brandi very optimistically replied:

“My mom is in this era of really being unapologetic about who she is and what she’s about, and I love that for her. She has been so supportive of all of us. She’s really the backbone of the family.”

Uhhh okay! Calling Tish “unapologetic about who she is” would certainly seem to be one way to frame the supposed Noah dating drama! LOLz!

Brandi went on to mention Noah by name, too. But it’s not what you think!! The Cyrus family star simply noted that Tish has long been hard at work managing both Noah and the Hannah Montana alum before suddenly stepping into the spotlight for herself:

“She co-manages Miley and Noah, and for her to be in the limelight a little bit and for people to see the star that is Tish Cyrus makes me happy.”

Hmmm… STILL??

Brandi balked at talking about the reported family rift at all. Forget about the most recent insider claims about how the Noah drama has supposedly pushed Tish and Dominic apart — Brandi chose to ONLY keep the glass half full! When asked about the headlines flying around regarding the Cyrus brood, she optimistically answered:

“At the end of the day, your family’s what you have and your family is what matters, and those relationships are more important than anything to us.”

Well then! That is certainly a little more optimistic than the cryptic commentary Dominic has been dropping on social media in recent days. But do U believe Brandi’s chipper attitude here?? Or nah?! Sound OFF with your thoughts (below)!

[Image via Tish Cyrus/Instagram/MEGA/WENN/Avalon]