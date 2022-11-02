Tom Brady Did NOT Want To Divorce Gisele Bündchen -- Here's What He Was Hoping For Instead!

Tom Brady was hoping for a fourth quarter comeback in his marriage to Gisele Bündchen.

But no matter how much he was hoping to stay out of the end zone, it just didn’t work. And now that the former couple has split up for good, and the superstar quarterback must go his own way. But that’s apparently not what he wanted these last few months!!

Related: Tom Calls Divorce From Gisele A ‘Very Amicable Situation’ — But Is It?!

According to an insider who dished new deets to People on Tuesday afternoon, the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was hoping to stay together with Gisele! In fact, the insider claims, the former University of Michigan gridiron great was ready to do “whatever it took to make things work” with the Brazilian-born supermodel.

Whoa!

The insider revealed these claims about the couple’s decision to divorce:

“This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s idea. [He] wanted to do whatever he needed to do to fix things [because] he didn’t want the divorce and he didn’t want the marriage to end.”

Well damn! Honestly, that’s kind of a head-scratcher. Tom was supposedly willing to do “whatever he needed to do” except for walk away from football? Is that how to read this one?! Or some other way??

Hmmm…

Still, the source makes it clear Brady was supposedly committed to doing the work for his now-ex-wife. The insider explained:

“[Tom] was willing to go to therapy, marriage counseling. Whatever it took to make things work. … He didn’t want the kids to have divorced parents; he wanted to work this out.”

Ouch. Not gonna lie, it stings a little bit to think of how the kids will be affected through all this. The former New England Patriots star shares 12-year-old son Benjamin Rein and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake with Gisele. He also has 15-year-old son Jack from his prior relationship with Bridget Moynahan. No doubt the A-listers will now co-parent to the best of their abilities and all, but having the family fracture like this is a difficult thing.

Related: Did Gisele Secretly Shade Tom In Her Divorce Announcement?!

The insider also claims Tom did try to make an effort “near the end” of the marriage to get things back on track:

“[He] was trying to make things work, and to make things right.”

But if he was willing to do everything but retire, he wasn’t willing to do “whatever he needed to do” was he? In the end, it wasn’t enough for Gisele.

Like we noted (above), we can only hope the co-parenting sitch goes as smoothly as possible for the kids. And we wish both Tom and Gisele the best in their future romances and whatever else life may bring…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Gisele Bündchen/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]