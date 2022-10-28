Twitter Users Are Convinced Gisele Bündchen Shaded Ex Tom Brady In Divorce Announcement -- Here’s Why!

Was Gisele Bündchen trying to throw shade at Tom Brady in her divorce announcement? Fans certainly seem to think so!

In case you missed it, the now-former couple shockingly finalized their divorce on Friday after more than 13 years of marriage. They each issued their own statements on social media, with Gisele specifically writing:

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with my whole heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Meanwhile, Tom reiterated his “gratitude for the time we spent together,” saying:

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.”

Seemed like nothing more than just a typical divorce announcement? Well, some social media users believe Gisele was trying to get in a little dig at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback with her statement – especially when she chose to highlight how SHE has always made their children a priority in comparison to Tom. See the reactions (below):

“Gisele Bündchen’s emphasis on ‘my priority has always been & will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart’ is the real gag!” “I didn’t miss that ‘my priority’ not ‘our priority’. I get it, Gisele.” “Lmfao 2 completely different narratives about the divorce…Good for Gisele, I love how she said my priority became we know Brady don’t give af about her or them kids” “The nuance of Gisele and her ex husband divorce announcement like him saying ‘my wife and I’ Gisele only calling him by his name, him putting all in ‘We’ Gisele saying ‘my priority is always my kids’ I don’t think this was that amicable.”

Hmmm…

This wouldn’t be the first time Gisele has thrown shade at Tom – so it’s not shocking she seemingly took a moment to subtly criticize her ex-husband. Before the divorce announcement, the Victoria’s Secret angel fueled speculation about their marital woes by leaving an eyebrow-raising prayer emoji in the comments section of a post from motivational speaker Jay Shetty that read:

“You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you.”

Pretty telling if you ask us! As you know, the pair sparked breakup rumors last month when reports came out that they got into an “epic fight” over the 45-year-old athlete’s decision to unretire from football and return for his 23rd season (which is currently one of the worst seasons of his legendary career). His decision to continue the sport was not fully supported by Gisele, who told Elle she was worried about going back to a “very violent sport” and wanted him “to be more present” with their kids. When Gisele reportedly gave Tom an ultimatum to either leave “football to spend time with the family” or their relationship was done, he clearly chose the game over his wife. And y’all know what happened next…

Hopefully these two will keep things amicable moving forward — at least for the sake of their children. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Gisele was throwing shade at Tom? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via ABC News/YouTube, Tampa Bay Buccaneers/YouTube]