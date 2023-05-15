Tom Brady's Reps Confirm He's 'In Touch' With Kim Kardashian! BUT...

What’s going on between Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian, you ask? We’re getting *some* answers!

A source confirmed to ET on Monday that the reality star and athlete have struck up a friendship! However, they made it clear this was a pretty specific reason they were talking…

“Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home.”

The insider insisted they are “just friends,” despite rumors otherwise. Per Page Six, the reality star was scoping out a property at Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, a members-only residential community in the Bahamas. The community is also (a vacation) home to Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Michael Jordan, Justin Timberlake, and Reese Witherspoon. Not too shabby!

Of course, it’s worth mentioning… Kim didn’t reach out to any of those folks, she reached out to Tom? Hmm…

Related: Former Bachelor Colton Underwood Is A Married Man!

The model flew out this weekend to check the place out and was seen using a golf cart believed to be Brady’s (though sources are now claiming it wasn’t his and that he wasn’t on the property at the time anyway). Insiders believe their mutual friend, Jens Grede, who has worked with both stars on their brands SKIMS and Brady, likely connected them.

The ex-NFL player’s representatives also flat-out denied romance rumors. A Page Six source similarly noted they “are friendly,” but the relationship only revolves around a phone call filled with “advice on Baker’s Bay.” Guess it wasn’t what it seemed, but who knows? If they end up being neighbors, anything could happen! Right? Just look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Vogue/Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]