Former Bachelor Colton Underwood Is A Married Man!

Congratulations are in order for Colton Underwood — because he is a married man!!

The former Bachelor star wed his new husband Jordan C. Brown in front of more than 200 guests in Napa Valley, California on Saturday afternoon. The whole thing went down at the Carneros Resort and Spa in the beautiful NorCal locale.

Per People, the three-day-long wedding weekend included a Friday night family dinner and welcome party, a full day of festivities on Saturday, and brunch and a weekend concluder on Sunday.

The 31-year-old former NFL player and his 38-year-old groom both rocked Tom Ford suits for the occasion. Underwood’s was a sexy, deep green color. Meanwhile, his husband chose dark blue. The wedding itself took place outside, where the happy couple were serenaded by a choir and orchestra.

They also put together a powerful and inspiring photo display that they called their “loving walk” to celebrate the day. As the former Coming Out Colton star explained to the mag, the loving walk was an opportunity to honor the institution of gay marriage, the LGBT community, and its pioneers who came before them:

“One thing that’s really important to both of us is that we’ve created this, we’re calling it ‘our loving walk.’ It’s inspired from a coffee table book that I was gifted after I came out called Loving and its images of men in love throughout history. We blew them up and put them on canvases and set them around the resort. Next to them will be love letters from queer people in the 18th and 19th century that were forbidden or they had to send in secret.”

Brown added his own sentiment about what the loving walk meant for the pair, too:

“It’s really cool. It helps us to pay tribute to the people who paved the way for all same-sex couples who now can get married.”

As for their actual walk down the aisle to begin the ceremony, the duo did it together!!

Instead of walking one-by-one to meet each other at the altar, Colton and Jordan strode hand-in-hand up to exchange vows and rings in front of all their guests. Colton explained why to the outlet:

“We wanted to break some of the traditional norms of what a ceremony and a wedding look like. And for the entire weekend, we recognize that a lot of people attending, both of our families and some of our friends, this will be their first queer wedding. We really want to make it special.”

After the ceremony, guests dined on all kinds of good food: salads, vegetables, steak, fish, pasta, chocolate chip cookies, and “lots of spicy margaritas,” according to Brown. Then, they hit the dance floor for their first dance as a couple while The Good Ones by Gabby Barrett played.

Awww!

Underwood — who first met Brown at a party in Los Angeles in April of 2021 — explained what he sees in the political strategist:

“I’ve never been more sure about something. He has the biggest heart and he’s such a good friend to all of the people in his life. He goes out of his way to take care of his friends and his family. That speaks volumes. It was one of the first things that I noticed about him.”

And the former reality TV leading man continued:

“I love the family that we’ve created already. Having our two dogs and our home and this wedding, we’ve really created a life that feels so compatible and in sync.”

Sounds like true love!

By the way, you can see a bunch of snaps from the couple’s wedding HERE.

Congrats, y’all!!!

