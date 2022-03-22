Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Were Dating For YEARS Before Going Public!

Could Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker actually have been enjoying a romantic connection for years before their relationship saw the (public) light of day?!

We know the duo were close friends (and neighbors in Calabasas!) for quite a while before their public romance, and last October’s beach side engagement was simply the cherry on top of a long, close connection. But what if things were romantic way before the public ever realized it — and the hints were actually right there in front of us the whole time?!

The 42-year-old Poosh founder and her 46-year-old drummer beau are the focus of a brand new social media conspiracy that first popped up on Reddit over the weekend. KarJenner fans posted a recently-resurfaced clip from a 2017 holiday-themed episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in which Kourt lets fans in on her long-standing connection to the Blink-182 rocker.

In the clip, which is from the show’s season 14 Christmas episode called A Very Kardashian Holiday, Scott Disick‘s ex outlines how Travis and his family came over to Khloé Kardashian‘s place to hang out with Kourt’s kids and build gingerbread houses. It seemed simple enough at the time, with Kourtney explaining away the connection in a confessional (below):

“[Travis]’ kids and my kids are really good friends.”

Uh huh…

…even though Kourt’s oldest kid, son Mason, is four years younger than Travis’ youngest daughter, Alabama! The kids’ age differences don’t mean they can’t be friends for real, of course, but are the little ones the only reason the Barker fam dropped by, Kourtney?!?! (BTW, you can re-watch the clip HERE.)

Skeptical as can be, Redditors started conspiring about whether Kourtney and Travis may have had romantic chemistry since that point — or even before — and only recently opted to go public with the reveal! KUWTK fans shared some of their favorite theories on the app, as you can see (below):

“I thought Travis was just a random dude at the time. So I wonder how long they secretly had a thing.” “I’m dying to know what happened for them to go from friends to lovers — was it one instance/getting closer gradually or what?!” “Was it a drunk kiss? Was it just a bunch of tiny moments? Was there always a spark?” “the ‘our kids are really good friends’ narrative is just odd to me… Kourtney makes it sound like they’re all super close in age and in the same grades at school and therefore are in the same social group and hangout independently of their parents. Maybe that’s just her way of saying they all get along and like each other?” “it’s possible they just kept it a secret, it seems like it moved quickly for us spectators but maybe it’s been a few years!”

Boy, wouldn’t that be an interesting turn of events!

Of course, it’s not like an earlier relationship timeline would really change anything at this point. Sure, perhaps Lord Disick might feel differently about how things turned out, but it’s not like he’s really on board with Kravis’ meteoric rise as it is, anyways, so…

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Could these two have been dating long before the world caught wind of it?!

Sound OFF with your thoughts on the matter down in the comments (below)…

