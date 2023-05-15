Kim Kardashian & Tom Brady Dating Rumors Are Swirling!

Tom Brady is sparking romance rumors with another celeb!

On Sunday, the Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi revealed the NFL star and Kim Kardashian have been sparking all kinds of romance rumors!

According to an anonymous tip the account received, The Kardashians star has been searching for a new property where Tom has a vacation home, and she got a little help from the quarterback. How do we know? Well, she was spotted driving around in his golf cart while checking out the area! A source also said they have been “in touch” while she considers the spot, though it’s unclear exactly where she is looking. Tom primarily lives in Florida, but has homes in New York, Montana (at the exclusive Yellowstone Club), and Costa Rica, though it is believed his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, walked away from the divorce with that property.

Related: Tom Brady Threatens Legal Action Over A.I. Comedy Special!

As for what’s up between the potential new lovebirds, the site’s insider said they’re “just friends” but also noted they’re “having fun.” Hmm… What does that mean?! Hear all the scoop (below):

Let’s just say, fans weren’t too excited about this potential new pairing. In the comment section, they dished:

“Oh God, please, no. I mean, he’s still in love with Gisele.” “No just NO!!!” “Kris [Jenner] is pulling out all of the stops for this new season, baby.” “Not a chance!” “Please don’t let this be true. This would be a bigger betrayal than leaving the Patriots!”

LMFAO!

Related: Kim Kardashian DEFENDS American Horror Story Casting Amid Backlash!

Kimmy Kakes has yet to settle down with anyone after her split from Pete Davidson in August 2022. Of course, the pair were dating for nine months after her divorce from Kanye West, but they ended things due to busy schedules. After taking a break from dating, she has since said she may need to start looking for a man who isn’t in the industry, especially since she hopes to get married a fourth and final time. Maybe Tom will be an exception to this rule?! Guess it depends on how much fun they’re having!

Meanwhile, the former New England Patriots player was last linked to Reese Witherspoon (following news of her shocking divorce), but the rumors were quickly debunked when both their reps told People they’d never even met. He is back in the dating pool after his nasty split from Gisele. Do U think he would be a good fit for Kim?? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Kim Kardashian/Instagram]