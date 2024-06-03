Inside Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh's Decision To Drop Dad's Name -- And Which OTHER Siblings Are Doing It!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh wants NO part of her dad… Not even his name!

Coming off the heels of 15-year-old Vivienne choosing to drop the Pitt from last name in a Broadway production, her older sister has taken things one step further… Shiloh filed to LEGALLY remove Pitt from her name for good!

Last week, the celeb kid celebrated her 18th birthday by filing a petition in Los Angeles Court to ditch the Pitt aspect of her hyphenated last name. So instead of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, she wants to legally just be Shiloh Jolie! She already made the switch on Instagram, but an insider told E! News on Sunday that she’s SO eager to make the move legal and final that she actually hired her own lawyer and paid for things out of HER own pocket!

DAMN!

To put it mildly, we’re pretty sure this ain’t what Brad was hoping her 18th birthday would bring in. Oh, and around the same time as Shiloh’s legal petition, a source told DailyMail.com the Bullet Train star was “confident he can rekindle” his relationship with the young adult now that she’s 18 and is beyond Angie’s rule. But clearly, Shiloh ain’t down! And Brad ain’t happy!

On Monday, an insider told People:

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter. The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.”

The insider added that he remains “happy” with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, but that the estrangement from the kiddos he shares with Angie “pains him.” Another insider told the outlet:

“He still loves all of his kids tremendously. This whole process has been very hard for the whole family.”

In total, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars share six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15. And it’s not just Shiloh and Vivienne dropping Pitt! Like we said, in the Playbill for Broadway’s The Outsiders, Vivienne opted to just use her mother’s last name. And according to a source via E! News, when Zahara joined a sorority at Spelman College last fall, she introduced herself just as Zahara Marley Jolie — forsaking Pitt entirely. And with how Pax feels towards the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, we doubt he’s eager to be recognized as a Pitt, either!

Oof!

