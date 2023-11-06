Tom Sandoval Called Ariana Madix WHAT At BravoCon?!?!

This is f**king rude!!

Tom Sandoval came out swingin’ at BravoCon this weekend! He and Ariana Madix were in Las Vegas to appear on a Vanderpump Rules panel in front of a crowd of adorning #TeamAriana fans. Naturally, the cover band star was supposedly s**tting himself in anticipation of getting in front of all the angry fans — and he took it out on Ari!

According to the actress, who spoke with E! News on Saturday after the heated panel, Tom had some choice words for her when speaking to the press following the contentious group event in which he declined to apologize for his cheating scandal despite being given the opportunity. Ugh!!! And after, Ariana revealed:

“He came on this press line and called me ‘stank face’ right after so I don’t think he was planning on apologizing.”

WTF?!?!

Such a low blow!! And for what?? Just to make her feel bad? Jeez! Katie Maloney totally agreed with the lack of an apology, chiming in:

“That man wouldn’t know an apology if it slapped him across the face. He just isn’t capable.”

Oof!!!

Obviously, Tom’s still in the hot seat for his affair with Rachel Leviss, who wasn’t invited to the event. During last season, when he did fess up to his actions, he was blasted for putting his so-called crocodile tears on full display — and now he’s mad people still want him to apologize. As for the aforementioned jab, when chatting with Access Hollywood after the panel, he was asked if things have gotten any better with the DWTS contestant. He sneered:

“She’s definitely wearing that stank face. I mean, no, not really [any better].”

Harsh!

There’s just NO excuse for being mean after everything he’s already put her through! And it unfortunately looks like it really hurt the cookbook author’s feelings, too! See her spill the tea (below):

