Tom Sandoval DRAGGED For Recreating Christina Aguilera's Iconic 2002 Rolling Stone Cover!

Just when you thought Tom Sandoval couldn’t make fans cringe anymore…

Designer Michael Ngo posted pictures on Instagram this week recreating several iconic magazine cover shots of ’00s celebrities for his new fashion collection campaign, Anima Reloaded. His only misstep? The fashion designer included Sandoval in the campaign!

The cover band singer was chosen to recreate Christina Aguilera’s iconic 2002 Rolling Stone cover. You know, the one from the Stripped era where she wore nothing but a pair of boots and a Hot Topic-esque glove thing while strategically covering herself with a blue guitar? Refresh your memory and check it out:

Tom Sandoval ROASTED by fans after recreating Christina Aguilera’s iconic 2002 Rolling Stone cover for a new fashion shoot: ‘This is embarrassing!’ https://t.co/OjWWUvgGaH — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 29, 2024

Yeah, Sandoval did that one. Except he wasn’t nearly so bold as Xtina! He wasn’t even fully nude! The 41-year-old reality star went shirtless but also sported black latex pants and biker boots while lying on a red silk fabric background. Of course, he had a guitar in the shot… and that infamous lightning bolt necklace. The fake magazine cover features headlines like:

“Tom Sandoval versus the entire world” “Ultimate bad boy… and the super fans who love him” “Every body loves Tom Pump Rules Rockstar”

And even the Christina lyric from her hit track Fighter:

“Thanks for making me a fighter.”

Umm… Yeah…

Once again, Sandoval’s ego is on full display! See the cover and more pictures from the campaign (below):

But that’s not all. Michael also dropped a video of Sandoval in rockstar mode with a different version of Fighter played in the background. In the video, he’s decked out in a studded black leather jacket and pants with flames on them while he screams into a mic. Other shots feature him in the same look as the magazine cover while “playing” the guitar. Watch (below):

As you can imagine, plenty of folks aren’t ready to forgive Sandoval — so they aren’t fans of the campaign! And they weren’t afraid to absolutely roast him in the comments! See (below):

“ABSOLUTELY NOT. This is offensive to Christina.” “I aspire to be this delusional” “Oof. The second hand embarrassment I have for everyone involved is off the charts.” “Unfortunately for tom, he will never be the star he thinks he is” “Ariana must be laughing her ass off!” “He’s in a cover band and now hes recreating a famous photo. This man has no original thought of his own. How embarrassing.” “I’ve never seen something so cringey.” “It’s giving Zoolander”

It’s safe to say people thought he did Christina dirty with this photoshoot!

Welp, this is probably the closest Sandoval will ever get to having a Rolling Stone cover — especially after these brutal comments! Reactions to the campaign, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Bravo/YouTube]