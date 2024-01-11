FKA Twigs' Nude Calvin Klein Ad BANNED After It Was Deemed To ‘Cause Serious Offense’

No one in the UK will be able to see an advertisement from Calvin Klein starring a partially nude FKA Twigs anymore!

The ad in question showed the 36-year-old singer wearing nothing but a button-down shirt — with only part of one of her breasts and the side of her butt shown in the shot. In the snapshot, the words “Calvins or nothing” were written over it. Check it out (below):

The ad first dropped in April 2023. But nearly a year later, it has been banned! Why? According to The Guardian, the Advertising Standards Authority received two complaints from people who believed the images were inappropriate and sexualized FKA. The organization argued that the ad “used nudity and centered on FKA twigs’ physical features rather than the clothing, to the extent that it presented her as a stereotypical sexual object.” Additionally, the ASA stated that the “image’s composition placed viewers’ focus on the model’s body rather than on the clothing being advertised.”

Since the advertising regulator determined the advert was “irresponsible and likely to cause serious offense,” they decided the picture “must not appear again in the form complained of” moving forward. Whoa!

Innerestingly, though, the two complainants also took issue with the adverts featuring Kendall Jenner. She appeared in the campaign topless while showing off a pair of jeans. Other pics featured her wearing a denim jacket or a lingerie set. However, the Advertising Standards Authority didn’t have a problem with those photos! They decided the ads were acceptable since the one of her holding her breasts was not done “in a manner that portrayed her as a sexual object.” As for the other photos? The organization considered them to have followed the guidelines of acceptable lingerie advertising. See the images (below):

At this time, FKA hasn’t responded to her photos being banned. But Calvin Klein did defend the advert, telling The Guardian that the poses in both the backup dancer and Kendall’s ad were “natural and neutral.” The company continued:

“The images were not vulgar and were of two confident and empowered women who had chosen to identify with the Calvin Klein brand, and the ads contained a progressive and enlightened message.”

It is unknown if Calvin Klein plans to push back against the ASA’s decision. But they definitely aren’t happy about what went down right now! What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with the decision to ban the advertisement nearly a year later? Let us know in the comments (below).

