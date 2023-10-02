Kims Unite! Kim Cattrall Stars In Kim Kardashian's New SKIMS Ad!

OMG! What a kollaboration!

Kim Cattrall brought her patented Samantha Jones energy to SKIMS, starring in the latest ad for Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear!

Related: Did Anna Wintour Change Seats To Avoid Kim K At Fashion Show???

The Sex and the City alum leads an all-star lineup of Lana Condor, Nelly Furtado, Coco Jones, and Hari Nef in the glam new campaign! And she is as fabulous as ever! Take a look!

LOVES IT!!!

What do YOU think of Kim bringing on Kim to star in her latest Skims ad??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Kim Kardashian/Instagram.]