Whoa! Kristin Cavallari Is ALL OVER Half-Naked BF Mark Estes In Steamy Ad For Her New Fragrance!

Ooh, it’s getting hot in here all of a sudden! And it’s all because of Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes!

The Laguna Beach alum’s brand Uncommon James launched its first fragrance Tuesday — provocatively named Hard Feelings — and she recruited her hot younger boyfriend to help her announce it in a sizzling ad campaign! We are not kidding when we say it’s steamy!

In a video posted to YouTube on Tuesday, Kristin is seen walking amongst the cacti in the desert when she suddenly runs into a shirtless Mark. And the chemistry is electric between the pair from the second they touch! The footage cuts to the MTV personality feeling his abs and grabbing his hair. Other shots feature the TikTok star lifting her in the air and wrapping his arms around her! Wow! And, of course, her new perfume is on full display during their hot interaction!

Ch-ch-check it out along with the behind-the-scenes clip, featuring more Kristin and Mark content (below):

What a way to launch a product! DAYUM!

Interestingly, the commercial was shot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, back in February. That was the same vacation where Kristin and Mark hard launched their relationship on Instagram after getting caught by the paparazzi in the airport together! So it wasn’t just a romantic getaway! It was a work trip, as well.

For those curious about the actual product — and not just the sexy ad — here’s a quick breakdown. The brand’s page states the fragrance has “top notes of pink pepper and bergamot before flowing into a heart blend of rose, hibiscus, incense, and tobacco” and “atlas cedarwood, sandalwood, and upcycled orcanox” at the base. Kristin added in an interview with Dailymail.com she wanted something that embodied “soft femininity and strong masculinity”:

“I’m thrilled for it to be our first fragrance. It’s sexy, moody, complex and embodies the duality of soft femininity and strong masculinity. It’s unlike anything you’ve ever smelled before, and I cannot wait for everyone to wear this. I wanted to know what ingredients were in the fragrances I was using, but struggled to find a brand that offered that level of transparency. When creating Hard Feelings I knew I wanted to tell our customers everything in it so they can feel confident about wearing it.”

Nice!

Well, we bet this was one of her favorite shoots to date! LOLz! Reactions to the hawt AF ad campaign, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

