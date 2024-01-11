FKA Twigs Calls Out 'Double Standards' After Her Half-Naked Calvin Klein Ads Were Banned In The UK!

FKA Twigs is speaking out about her Calvin Klein ad being pulled in the UK!

As we previously reported, two people issued complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority over the advertisement, which featured the 36-year-old singer wearing only a button-down shirt, exposing some of her breast and the side of her butt in the picture. The agency determined the advert depicted FKA “as a stereotypical sexual object” and that it was “likely to cause serious offense.” And just like that they had it banned in the UK. Innerestingly, the two people also complained about Kendall Jenner’s topless or lingerie pictures for the campaign — but the ASA deemed those acceptable. Hmm.

Now FKA called the organization out for their “double standards!” She took to Instagram on Wednesday, writing:

“i do not see the ‘stereotypical sexual object’ that they have labelled me. i see a beautiful strong woman of colour whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine. in light of reviewing other campaigns past and current of this nature, i can’t help but feel there are some double standards here.”

She has a point! Just look at Kendall’s pics! Are these less revealing that FKA’s? Less sexy? Really??

FKA made clear enough who that double standard was for with her comment about being a “woman of colour.” Despite the decision from the ASA, FKA refuses to have her “narrative changed”:

“so to be clear… i am proud of my physicality and hold the art i create with my vessel to the standards of women like josephine baker, eartha kitt and grace jones who broke down barriers of what it looks like to be empowered and harness a unique embodied sensuality. thank you to ck and mert and marcus who gave me a space to express myself exactly how i wanted to – i will not have my narrative changed.”

Well said! Read her statement (below):

