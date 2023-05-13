Kris Jenner ROASTED Over ‘Cringe’ Papa John's Ad!

Fans cannot help but roast Kris Jenner over her latest “off-brand” product endorsement!

In case you haven’t seen it yet, the 67-year-old momager took to Instagram on Friday to drop an advertisement for her “latest creation”… Papa John’s Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia. Yep, you read that right. In the video, Kris explained that she was the mastermind behind the new product – which is basically a pizza and sandwich hybrid with the flavoring of Cool Ranch:

“I know a thing or two about creating a brand. And I’m here to tell you that this new amazingly delicious idea for the Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia was all mine. I mean who else would come up with such a genius idea?”

Kris then claimed she was heading to a meeting with one of her daughters. But when she went to grab a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos from her purse, she passed by the popular pizza place and the idea suddenly came into her head. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum continued:

“I immediately stop the car, called my kids, and said, ‘Your mom just came up with the best idea ever.’ And here were are. I mean, look at this thing. Take it from me.”

You can ch-ch-check out the entire ad (below):

Look, it’s pretty obvious that Kris was reading some sort of script while recording the video. And honestly, does anyone believe this cringeworthy story is true or that she eats these food items regularly? We just cannot imagine the KarJenner matriarch sitting on her couch and chowing down on a papadia! So it comes as no surprise that her followers were skeptical about Kris’ story and called her out for it! See the reactions (below):

“Kris I love you so much but I don’t see you eating Papa John’s or Doritos” “Kris, respectfully, I’ve seen hostage videos more convincing than this.” “I feel like it should be illegal to lie about something like this. Just tell us they offered you a lot of money to promote. We all (the non gullible) know that’s exactly what happened” “Lies all lies lol I don’t believe for one sec she eats Doritos or papa Johns. Totally unrelatable.” “what is this story. kris have you ever eaten doritos in your life lmao” “Kris I love u so much. but this is off brand” “this is so cringe but I still love her” “‘I reached into my bag for a bag of Doritos..’ Um…ya, ok queen” “As if Kris Jenner keeps a bag of cool ranch Doritos in her purse… please”

You get the gist – her ad wasn’t well received! But if there’s one thing we know about Kris Jenner, she will secure her bag, no matter what people think! Reactions to the new advertisement, Perezcious readers? Did you also find it “cringe”? Let us know in the comments below.

