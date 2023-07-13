Scheana Shay Made Sure Tom Sandoval Had A REALLY Tough Time Filming New Vanderpump Rules Scenes!

Tom Sandoval did not hav it easy while filming some of the latest soon-to-be-news scenes for the forthcoming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules this week.

The 40-year-old restaurateur was at Lisa Vanderpump‘s SUR on Tuesday night to film some cuts for the Bravo show’s much-anticipated next season. And of course, he’s front-and-center to the whole thing, as you probably expected. Following his bombshell affair involving cast mate Raquel Leviss that went on behind now-former-girlfriend Ariana Madix‘s back for months, we really couldn’t have it any other way! The fallout is the whole story here!

And on Tuesday evening at SUR, the s**t really seemed to hit the fan…

Cast member Scheana Shay and her husband Brock Davies showed up to the hotspot to film some VPR scenes as well. And while they were there, the 38-year-old momma LIT INTO Sandoval over the Scandoval affair during a tense interaction the duo had outside.

It’s unclear exactly what everything was that went down during the exchange, but at one point, per DailyMail.com, Shay could be heard yelling this straightforward and intense fact at Tom while cameras were rolling:

“…if you hadn’t f**ked Raquel!”

Whoa!!

At the time of the heated call-out, that outlet reports Shay “stood over Tom,” as he “looked tense” and stayed “seated at their outdoor table.” Sounds like she was reading him the riot act!! Not that he doesn’t deserve it…

Shay eventually stormed off and departed from that convo. No more dramz to cover now, sadly. But presumably we’ll see how it all goes down when the next season is released. Please make it soon, Andy Cohen! LOLz!!

Ariana was also on the premises at SUR that night, per multiple reports. Plus, fellow VPR vets, co-stars, and mainstays Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, and Katie Maloney were also around for filming. Definitely a busy night for producers at Lisa’s lovely hotspot!

And there was one more interesting tidbit of note from Tuesday night’s filming affair: Tom’s tears!

The TomTom co-founder was hanging out with jeweler pal Kyle Chan at SUR during filming, per TMZ, when he apparently broke down into literal tears while chatting. That outlet notes Ariana was “only a stone’s throw away from him” at the time of the convo, so perhaps it had something to do with his unfaithful actions towards her that led to this whole thing?!

Still, as that outlet notes, “the lighting wasn’t great” at the time. And thus, nobody is quite sure yet what the apparent crying game was all about.

Like with the Scheana sitch, we’ll find out in a few months when it all airs on Bravo! In the meantime, you can see some more snaps from that part of the evening’s events HERE.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

